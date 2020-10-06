The Missouri Supreme Court heard a case Tuesday challenging the state’s requirement for notarization of mail-in ballots.
The case, which could impact thousands of Missouri voters, was brought against the state by the Missouri NAACP, the League of Women Voters and three individual voters.
The group challenged the state’s election laws in April but the Cole County Circuit Court dismissed the case.
Then in July, Gov. Mike Parson signed a law allowing all Missouri residents to mail-in their ballots but it also required notarization for those not considered at serious risk of spreading or contracting the virus.
The state Supreme Court then sent the case back to the Circuit Court, asking them to make a ruling in light of the new law. The Circuit Court sided with the state and the group appealed the case to the Supreme Court.
Sophia Lakin of the American Civil Liberties Union argued the case for the voting rights group. Lakin asked the court to count all ballots mailed in “regardless of notarization.”
Lakin said notarization requirements create an undue burden not just on voters, but also on notaries themselves.
“Voters are saddled with a notary requirement that forces them to choose between risking their health, and those of their loved ones, and their right to vote,” Lakin said.
Specifically, Lakin referenced the undue burdens of cost, including transportation costs.
Judge Laura Denvir Smith questioned Lakin on this point. Smith said there are transportation costs of voting in-person, and asked whether transportation costs of notarizing a ballot were truly undue burdens.
Lakin also argued that requiring voters to have their ballots notarized in-person created the same dangers that voting by mail seeks to prevent — mainly transmission of COVID-19.
Solicitor General John Sauer, who represented the state in the case, pushed back on that perspective. Sauer, referencing the Circuit Court decision, said there were no documented cases of COVID-19 transmission connected to in-person voting, or due to the notarization process for mail-in ballots.
Lakin later responded that a lack of documented transmission does not mean there is no danger. She asserted her belief that the Circuit Court’s decision, which Sauer cited, was the wrong legal decision.
A group of epidemiologists filed an amicus, or friend of the court, brief to assert their view that in-person voting and the requirement of notarization for mail-in voting creates an unnecessarily increased risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Sauer also argued that any changes to voting procedure would prevent equal treatment under the law, which is constitutionally required.
“Literally tens of thousands of Missourians have already cast their ballots,” Sauer said. “I think the principle of equal treatment does apply here.”
As for concerns of the requirements being taxing on notaries, Sauer said there are more than 4,400 notaries in Missouri, with hundreds in the Secretary of State’s volunteer program, and that many counties provide free notarization for mail-in ballots.
Lakin questioned the need for notarization at all, saying it does not prevent voter fraud.
“The kind of fraud that everyone agrees occurs is not the kind that is targeted in any fashion by the notary requirement,” Lakin said.
Another mail-in ballot case in Cole County went to trial Tuesday. This case, brought by an advocacy organization called American Women, addresses ballots that are delayed and delivered after the polls close Nov. 3. The group argues that those ballots should be counted. Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Missouri.
There is also a case awaiting trial in federal court. It involves Missouri voting rights groups seeking to simplify the mail-in and absentee voting process.
It is unclear if these cases will have an impact with less than 30 days until election day and more votes being cast every day between now and any decision the courts make.