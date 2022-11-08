In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day.

With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.

  City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022.

  Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter

