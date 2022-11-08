In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day.
With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
Municipal Securities Amendment 1
Missouri voters rejected Amendment 1, which would have allowed the state treasurer to invest in high-rated municipal securities and bonds. The legislature would have also been allowed to expand the treasurer’s investment options further.
The change was projected to increase state revenue by $2 million annually and local government revenue by $34,000 annually.
The Missouri House and Senate overwhelmingly supported putting the amendment on the ballot, voting 156-1 and 32-0, respectively. Out of the four amendments on the ballot, this was the only amendment rejected by voters Tuesday.
Constitutional Convention Question Missouri voters declined to
call a constitutional convention, which would have allowed the governor to call a convention to revisit and amend the state constitution. Any conventions changes would have been put to statewide vote. Asked on the ballot every 20 years, the last Constitutional Convention in Missouri was in 1945. Missouri Amendment 5 National Guard
Missouri voters passed Amendment 5, creating a separate state department for the Missouri National Guard. Formally under the Missouri Department of Safety, the new department will be headed by an adjutant general, who is appointed by and serves under the direction of the governor.
This change in the National Guard’s status is projected to cost the state $132,000 annually but will not increase state taxes.
Kansas City Police Funding Amendment 4
Amendment 4 was approved Tuesday, granting the Missouri General Assembly power to increase the minimum funding provided to Kansas City Police Department.
The amendment applies to police forces established by the state board of police commissioners, which is only the Kansas City Police Department. The department was placed under state board of police commissioners in 1939.