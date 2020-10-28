Tristan Asbury has spent many days since he was a boy knocking on doors, helping his father — a former state representative and Randolph County commissioner — with his campaigns.
It wasn’t something he always enjoyed.
“Growing up as a kid, it was probably something I hated more than anything when, on a Saturday morning, Dad said: ‘Get up we’re going to knock on doors.’ In the middle of summertime. And it was 100 degrees out,” he said with a hint of fondness. “You didn’t know what corner you were going to go around, who was going to be there, what dog was going to be waiting on you, how many miles you were going to walk that day.”
“Things have just come so far since that time,” he said. “I was actually looking forward this year to getting out and knocking on doors and talking to folks.”
Asbury is the Republican candidate for Boone County Northern commissioner. When he filed for the position in March, it appeared he would be returning to his childhood pastime of talking to voters — this time for his own campaign.
“Of course, it didn’t quite work out that way,” Asbury said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced social distancing precautions.
The virus didn’t derail his success in the August primary, in which he defeated three other Republican candidates for the chance to run against two-term incumbent Democrat Janet Thompson.
In spite of the hard-earned experience knocking on doors, he’d never really seen himself running for public office.
That began to change in March 2016, leading up to the Boone County Commission vote to remove the Desert Storm Memorial from the courthouse grounds. The memorial commemorated the death of two soldiers but also featured the Christian symbol of an ichthus. Having it on the courthouse property was deemed a violation of the separation of church and state.
“That’s when Commissioner Thompson came on my radar,” Asbury said.
Asbury also cited the county’s transfer of the Boone County Fairgrounds’ ownership to the city of Columbia and Thompson’s sole commission vote against rezoning to accommodate a new headquarters for MidwayUSA. He said it feels like the commission is out of touch with the rural community.
“This type of stuff affects us. It affects our business, and we don’t have someone who’s willing to clean it up for the businesses and families ... I didn’t wake up one day wanting to do it. I woke up one day needing to do it.”
His father, Randy Asbury, said he wasn’t surprised by his son’s decision, despite his previous lack of political aspirations.
“We raised our kids to serve and to be leaders,” the elder Asbury said. “When he told us, we were proud.”
Randy Asbury said Tristan’s strong leadership traits have always stood out to him. He said his son is articulate and compassionate but also has the clear ability to do the work and to make sound decisions.
Tristan Asbury played a key role in marketing and social media for his father’s last political campaign. The caliber of his work earned him the attention of other professionals, Randy Asbury said. Tristan is now using similar skills as strategic communications director for the Missouri Association of Realtors and in his own marketing business.
Tristan Asbury said his family is now repaying him for all the work he did for his father’s campaigns. He called his family the “biggest support base in the world.” They’re often helping him put up signs, make phone calls and distribute literature.
Both Asburys recalled fond moments from their time campaigning together.
“One of my favorite memories with my father was putting up signs,” Tristan Asbury said. “I loved traveling with him to put up signs and talk to the folks who were kind enough to offer up their spots.”
“Now that we’re in opposite positions, I’m happy to return the favor,” said Randy Asbury. “We’ve gotten the chance again — when we’re on the road, we stop for Mountain Dew and fried gizzards. Me and the boys enjoy them when together. Over the years, it’s become a family tradition of sorts.”
“It’s a great time, in the world today where everybody’s so busy, to take a few minutes to catch up and tell some jokes,” Tristan Asbury said. “That has not changed in all the years we’ve been doing this together.”
Tristan Asbury said he values having his father’s political experience now that he’s the one running for office.
“My father would always laugh,” Asbury said. “I’d give him ideas for his campaign and he’d go, ‘Wait until you’re in my shoes.’ And now I hear people giving me opinions, and you do just have to kind of shake your head and laugh sometimes.”
Both Asburys noted the complexity of running for office now, both in terms of the pandemic and the country’s political climate.
Tristan Asbury said they’re disappointed about the lack of opportunity to interact with people in the same way they would have in a pre-coronavirus election, but he understands that public health comes first. His experience with digital media, he said, has made a big difference.
Randy Asbury expressed more concern about the political climate. At first, he said, he was excited but also reticent about Tristan’s plan to run, considering “how entrenched people are in their beliefs” these days.
“We had a multitude of conversations before he started running,” Randy Asbury said. “I shared the good and the bad but focused more on the difficult. I wanted him to know up front how hard it could be.”
When Tristan Asbury announced his plans to his family, his father just looked at him with a smile, an unspoken understanding of what the campaign would entail.
“This is a fiscal position,” Asbury said of the County Commission. “Obviously, fiscal decisions, how these funds are used, can directly impact social choices that are made. But there’s a lot of misinterpretation in regard to what this position actually is.”
One of Asbury’s primary goals is to promote more transparency regarding commission business. He said he’s learned during the campaign that many people don’t know what commissioners do.
“That kind of highlights the disconnect in the community when it comes to folks that are making decisions that affect your livelihood,” he said. “So many folks look up at the president and our judicial system, things of that nature, and they believe that’s the only place in the world that decisions are made that affect them. That is absolutely not true. Those decisions most certainly do affect them, but it starts at the local level. We’re talking about roads and bridges here. Infrastructure, public safety, economic development.”
At a recent League of Women Voters forum, Asbury suggested the commission make recordings of commission meetings available online. He also said his background in public relations and marketing would boost efforts to reach the community through digital platforms.
“It doesn’t matter what you do if folks don’t know why or how you’re doing it,” Asbury said. “And right now, we’re lacking a tremendous amount of transparency.”
For now, he said, he’s mostly focused on educating voters about his goals.
“It’s been late nights and early mornings ... I’m going to take a nap when it’s all over.”
Randy Asbury said he’s proud of his son no matter what happens Tuesday.
“Success has already occurred whether he wins or not, just by his willingness to step in to the fray to serve his community.”