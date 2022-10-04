As Boone County candidates gear up for the last five weeks of campaigning, workforce development and education have risen to the top of their common concerns.
Those running for the Missouri House of Representatives in Boone County districts and the candidates for presiding commissioner gathered for a forum hosted by the MU Retirees Association on Tuesday morning.
Presiding commissioner candidates
Candidates Kip Kendrick and Connie Leipard said they are both prioritizing workforce development and advertised their budgetary experiences.
Kendrick, who was a state representative for six years, noted that he served as the ranking minority member of the budget committee during his time in Jefferson City. If elected, Kendrick said he would start by ensuring that county employees get raises to quell turnover and retain more institutional knowledge.
Leipard, the Republican candidate, owns Quality Drywall Construction and has served on multiple local and national boards where she said she received legal, fiduciary and leadership training. Leipard said she is most concerned with how workforce development issues are affecting the public safety sector, like 911 operators.
“It's not because folks there aren't wanting to answer the phone, they don't have enough workers,” Leipard said.
Both candidates also said they would prioritize engaging the public in commission conversations, and Kendrick specifically wants to get public input before diving into allocating federal ARPA funds — another main focus of his.
Missouri House of Representatives candidates
Prompted by the association, candidates discussed their plans for education and MU specifically.
In the 44th district, Republican incumbent Cheri Toalson Reisch voiced her concerns with test scores, and said she wants to ensure that they increase.
Her opponent David Raithel, a retired veteran, began his introduction by rattling off his beliefs in common sense gun laws, healthcare for all, election integrity and the authority of school boards. If elected, he said he would seek out Republicans who are willing to "really work" on legislation.
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith are both running unopposed in districts 45 and 46 respectively.
Steinhoff, who is a retired Columbia Public Schools teacher, said she fully supports funding schools, but also wants to go beyond issues like teacher wages.
“Our students are housing insecure, and food insecure and lack health care. I'm excited to go down to Jeff City and see if I can help with that,” Steinhoff said.
Smith is an attorney who served two sessions as a representative for the 45th district before redistricting moved him to the 46th district, where he is currently running.
Smith wants to continue the trend of increasing funding for higher education, but said he is worried about how much money could be lost due to potential tax cuts passed during the Legislature’s recent special session.
Republican candidate for the 47th district John Martin said he supports tax cuts due to high inflation and gas prices. If elected, he said he would focus on workforce development for state employees.
“How are we paying our highway patrolman? How are we paying our workers in our state prison systems?” Martin said.
Martin’s opponent Adrian Plank is running for the position for a third time, and said he is against tax cuts because it often results in decreased funding for education and other programs like health services.
He also pointed to some Missouri schools going to a four-day school week as a reason to fully fund and support education. The Democratic candidate said if elected, he would also crack down on dark money and try to ensure that big money cannot buy Missouri politics.
Republican candidate for the 50th district James Musgraves expressed his support for education by naming each of his elementary school teachers for the audience. The Navy veteran said he remembers them because elementary school is the foundation for people’s futures.
“I think we cannot go wrong investing in education, primary or college level,” Musgraves said.
Musgraves, who said he decided to run for office after President Joe Biden was elected and began the “demise of our great nation,” would focus on tackling the inflation, and proposed a potential elimination of taxes on food.
His opponent Doug Mann moved to Columbia six years ago to attend law school, and said he decided to run after seeing attacks on education and healthcare in Missouri.
“Investing in our education system is an investment in our futures,” Mann said. “It's an investment in everything, because our students are going to be the people who are going to be filling those jobs in the future.”