MU students can get their ballots notarized and mailed at various places across campus leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
All Missouri voters are eligible to vote by mail. However, all mail-in ballots must be notarized, meaning voters cannot simply fill out their ballot and drop it in a mail box.
Notarizations for mail-in ballots can come at a cost, but volunteers have stepped up to help citizens avoid this burden. Voters should bring a valid form of identification, their ballot and the ballot’s envelope when getting a ballot notarized.
At MU, notaries are available:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday in room 325 at Jesse Hall, 801 Conley Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in room 2202 at the MU Student Center, 901 Rollins St.
- Noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the student center.
At MU, students can drop of their ballots at the student center from:
- 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Sunday.
- 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.
- 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday.
For non-MU students, locations like the Columbia Public Library and Boone County Clerk’s Office are offering free absentee and mail-in notary options. A list of further notary locations offered is on the Secretary of State website.