Muleskinners on Friday heard discussion of the $80 million bond question for Columbia Public Schools and the "Wayfair Tax," both appearing on Tuesday's ballot.
Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, provided details on the proposed $80 million bond issue.
"We are now at 18,500 (scholars) ... We look at 10-year chunks, and we anticipate in 10 years we will be way past 20,000 scholars," said Yearwood, citing the need to continue new school construction.
The project would allow the district to open two elementary schools: one near John Warner on Sinclair Road in south Columbia and one yet whose location is to be decided. Those projects are projected to use $53 million of the proposed bond issue, he said.
Another $15 million would be dedicated to developing programs in the Columbia Area Career Center, while Yearwood said the rest of the funds would be dedicated to internet, safety and renovations.
To pass, the bond issue requires approval of 57% of voters. The approval of the bond fund, if it happens, is not expected to increase the district's current tax debt service, he said.
Matthew Lue, Columbia's director of finance, and Janet Thompson, Northern District commissioner, spoke about the use tax.
This issue is designated as Proposition 1, and voters can find more information about Proposition 1 at booneforprop1.com, as well as through previous Missourian coverage.
The use tax would charge out of state online vendors the same tax as the local sales tax in Columbia and Boone County, which is 2% and 1.75% respectively.
"If you buy something at a local store ... you're paying around 8% (in taxes) depending on where you are in the city ... but if you purchase from a vendor outside of Missouri, that vendor would not collect those taxes," Lue said. "However, they would still use city resources, like trucks you drive on to deliver the furniture."
Thompson spoke on the importance of the tax as a means for local businesses to compete with online vendors.
"The local vendors, whether they're selling a piece of furniture or selling a piece of lumber ... they can't even compete with that online seller that doesn't have to, without Prop 1, collect that local sales tax," said Thompson.
