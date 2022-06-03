Candidates for the recorder of deeds explored the idea of digitizing records and making the office more accessible in a meeting Friday afternoon.
Muleskinners, Columbia's oldest Democratic club, hosted Democratic candidates Nick Knoth, Shannon Martin and Bob Nolte on Zoom on Friday.
Primary elections for recorder of deeds will be held August 2. The winner of the Democratic primary will compete against Republican candidate Shamon Jones in November.
In the discussion, Knoth highlighted his extensive political experience and personal investment in the position. Both Martin and Nolte agreed upon the importance of digitizing the records.
Knoth discussed how his political experience and upbringing qualify him for this position. Formerly a child who experienced food insecurity, eviction and domestic abuse, Knoth is passionate about equitable access to government services.
“I am running for recorder of deeds because I believe that the combination of my personal and professional experience is a perfect fit for an office that serves a very fundamental and vital service that impacts not only people's everyday lives, but the lives of their children and future generations,” Knoth said.
When asked what Knoth would change about the current recorder's office, he emphasized his focus on equal access for all residents of Boone County.
“The fact that the office is only open 8 to 5, Monday through Friday, is inherently inaccessible," he said.
Knoth plans to expand hours in order to accommodate more residents.
Martin is the deputy recorder of records for Boone County and was elected in 2018. Martin emphasized the need to upgrade the technology used in the office in order digitize records in the most effective way possible. All candidates agreed that digitizing records will create easier access to documents for all Boone County residents.
“As I move forward, I want to preserve those records, absolutely the best possible. And that means upgrading the software," Martin said. "So it's everything that we need, and we have all the tools necessary. I want to make sure that the equipment is top notch in order for preserving and recording those documents.”
As a lifelong Boone County resident, Martin expressed her dedication to serving her community.
“I always say I’m sixth-generation Boone County and first-generation politician, so I’m not polished, but I’m here with the passion to make the office run efficiently and effectively,” Martin said.
Nolte spent the last nine years working as director of compliance in the University of Missouri Athletics Compliance Office. Nolte also served as the treasurer for the City of Columbia New Century Fund.
“I think it's really important that we have consistency and reliability from our recorder's office, people know where we're going to be when we're going to be there, and that we're able to serve the population, the citizens of Boone County the most effectively that we're able to," Nolte said.
Similarly to Martin, Nolte focused on the need to modernize the technology used in the recorder's office.
"I think there is something to be said for lobbying the council or the commission to make sure that we are getting the funding we need to be able to modernize and have the most efficient and effective processes," Nolte said.