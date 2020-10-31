Columbia community members of different ages gathered Saturday to place door hangers on residents’ doors in the Indian Hills neighborhood.
Asia Smith, member of the Columbia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for a year and a half, is passionate about informing Columbia community members to use their voices to vote since she is not of age to cast her own ballot this election.
“Every vote counts,” Smith said. “This (door hanging) is something I needed to do in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.”
About fifteen volunteers split into two groups late Saturday morning with the aim of distributing door hangers throughout northern Columbia.
Pamela Hardin, NAACP leader, said though door hanging is an important step in getting out the vote, it is not usually the organization’s top priority just days ahead of Tuesday’s election.
In years past, the group has put more energy into their Voter Registration Drive event. However, this year, the Sept. 29 event was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Hardin said door knocking may be a smaller event compared to their voter drives, but she still thinks it’s important that community members contribute what they can.
“I do this for my children because I want them to grow up in a safe environment,” Hardin said. “I want to do what small part I can to make a difference in their lives.”
Hardin has been involved in the NAACP for her whole life, which is roughly 53 years. She wants to make it known that the NAACP isn’t for just African Americans; it is for anyone who has experienced discrimination. Gathering as a community to bring awareness to voters is something she has participated in every election.
“It is important to vote because that is how your voice is heard,” said Monica Miller, connection chairman for the Kappa Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. “Door hanging is something we can do safely in the midst of this pandemic and bring more voters out on Election Day.”