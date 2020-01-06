Ashland Democrat Justin Aldred is challenging Republican Fred Parry for the Boone County Southern District Commissioner seat this November.
As an officer in the Army National Guard and a previous coordinator with the Missouri State Auditor's Office, Aldred said he has been able to advance his life and career though a variety of responsibilities. He said he would like for everyone to have similar opportunities.
"The military gave me numerous opportunities, and those are opportunities that I would like to see passed on," he said. "It's an example of good government."
Aldred is the first candidate to announce a challenge to Parry, who said in an email Monday that he will seek reelection. Commissioner Janet Thompson also said Monday that she is running for reelection. Presiding Commissioner Daniel Atwill's term is not up until 2022.
Aldred, 25, also named a few issues that are particularly important to him, including infrastructure and health.
"We're in an era where roads and bridges are crumbling around the state of Missouri and the people need to rely on our local government for basic police, fire and health services," he said.
Aldred also noted that the diversity in Columbia means that its people require diverse needs.
"I've lived in Boone County for the past five years, living in both Columbia and Ashland," he said. "I came here to study at Mizzou, which showed me that there are all walks of life coming here. Boone County is a cross-section of America."
This is Aldred's first foray into politics.
"In general, I am running because Boone County needs leaders that will work, fight and listen to them, not the self-serving insiders and politicians."
A public campaign kickoff event is being planned for late January.
In an email to the Missourian confirming his plan to run for reelection, Parry said this:
“Melody and I have been honored to raise our family, start businesses, create jobs and serve as community and church volunteers in Columbia and Boone County for more than three decades. I am deeply honored by the trust our neighbors have placed in me through their votes for Boone County Commissioner and for my 14 years as a Boone Hospital Trustee. I have worked hard and collaboratively, listened and stayed deeply engaged for the benefit of all aspects of our community. I look forward to asking our neighbors for their support once again in the coming weeks and months as I seek a second term on the Boone County Commission.”