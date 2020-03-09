Jim Musgraves announced Monday he is running for Associate Commissioner for District II, the Northern District.
Musgraves is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, MU graduate and former associate professor of Naval Science at MU, according to the news release announcing his candidacy.
Musgraves is a Republican and said in the release that he seeks to bring effective leadership, efficient management and responsibility to Boone County government. His platform includes increasing government transparency and improving deteriorating infrastructure while preventing "mission creep" in local government, he said.
He received his BA in political science from MU in 1993, the release notes, and he also holds an MEd in educational leadership and an MSA in human performance technology from the University of Florida.
Musgraves enjoys fishing and camping at Table Rock Lake, riding Harleys with his son and spending time with family and friends, the release said. He is also a member of the local American Legion Post 202.