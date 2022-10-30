Occupation: Currently a senior accountant and financial analyst in the Boone County Auditor’s office.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with management and accounting emphasis from Columbia College. Returned to school to complete enough credits to sit for CPA exam.
Background: Auditor for Midwest Independent Bank, performed external audits for local CPA firm Williams-Keepers, Boone County Auditor’s office for the last 11 years. Has experience in both financial and governmental accounting.
Kyle Rieman
Personal: 34 years old. He and his fiancé, Colleen, have a 14-month-old son, two Australian Shepherd puppies and three cats.
Occupation: Currently self-employed as owner of a laundromat and a handful of other properties.
Education: Bachelor’s degrees in sociology and economics from Missouri State University.
Background: Elections Specialist for Missouri Secretary of State, Budget and Planning Analyst for Missouri Office of Administration, City of Columbia Budget Officer. Has experience working with enterprise resource planning systems and budget analysis.