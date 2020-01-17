Mark Anderson, 51, is the third and final candidate to run for the First Ward City Council election, which will be held April 7.
Anderson joined the race for the Council's First Ward seat when he handed in his filing petitions Tuesday, the deadline to enter the contest. He said he is an independent.
He joins Pat Fowler and MU freshman Greg Pierson in seeking the seat incumbent First Ward member Clyde Ruffin is vacating due to not seeking another term.
Anderson has been a Columbia resident for more than 40 years. Anderson said he's always had an interest in running for local government, but now the timing is right and there are issues on the table that need to be addressed.
Stabilizing housing, improving infrastructure, decreasing crime and creating jobs are some things Anderson would like to accomplish if elected, he said.
Affordable housing in Columbia is cliche and not effective, Anderson said. A comprehensive plan needs to be developed to improve conditions, he added.
Anderson said he used to roller blade everywhere when he was a kid. He wants to recapture the feelings of comfort and safety and the relationships among everyone in the community he experienced when he was a kid. This can happen by stabilizing housing, which goes hand-in-hand with reducing crime, Anderson said.
"When I grew up 40 years ago, we knew our neighbors," Anderson said. "We need to get back to those relationship neighborhoods."
Anderson said he will set up meetings with the police chief and MU to figure out steps that can be taken to reduce crime, he said.
Infrastructure in the First Ward is something that needs improvement, Anderson said. He compared the ward to the heart of Columbia, with its infrastructure the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart.
Anderson noticed problems in infrastructure when his dad, who was blind, had a hard time navigating the sidewalks of the First Ward. Anderson would like to improve the sidewalks for people who have mobility issues, he said.
Columbia has a high poverty rate compared to the national average, Anderson said. This rate has held steady for multiple years, he added.
"We need to look at reasons why Columbia has a holding pattern of poverty," he said.
Anderson has experienced every level of living in Columbia, from homelessness to home ownership and everything in between, he said.
Because of this, Anderson said he has a point of reference to understand relationships with all Columbia residents.
