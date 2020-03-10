As Columbia gets ready for local elections April 7, Jim Musgraves, Brenndan Riddles and Kenneth Mohr have announced their candidacy. 

Jim Musgraves is running for Columbia's Northern District Commissioner. Musgraves is an MU graduate and Navy veteran. He is a Republican and wants to take on a role of being an effective leader for Boone County, according to recent Missourian reporting.

Brenndan Riddles will also be running for Northern District Commissioner. Riddles, also a Republican, has lived in Boone County for 42 years. He aims to go further than management and advocacy through strong leadership and thorough political process, according to Riddles.

Musgraves and Riddles will challenge Janet Thompson, a Democrat, who has held the position since 2012.

Kenneth Mohr is running for Boone County Assessor.

