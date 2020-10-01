A new date has been agreed upon for the rescheduled debate which will see the candidates for governor face off: Friday, Oct. 9.
The debate, which will be sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU and held at the Missouri Theater starting at 2 p.m., was originally meant to be held two weeks earlier. Those plans changed after Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson, and his wife, Teresa, tested positive for COVID-19.
The debate will also feature three other candidates. State Auditor Nicolle Galloway, the only statewide elected Democrat in Missouri, is challenging Parson. They will share the stage with Libertarian nominee Rik Combs and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer.
The event is the only debate Parson has so far agreed to participate in, making it possibly the only chance voters will have to hear from all four candidates at once before election day, Nov. 3.
The debate will be moderated by David Lieb of The Associated Press. Other panelists will be Ruby Bailey of the Columbia Missourian, Emily Spain of KOMU, Gary Castor of the Jefferson City News Tribune and Tricia Miller of the Washington Missourian.
The Missouri Press Association, which is hosting the debate with KOMU, is a trade association that represents Missouri's newspapers.
There will be no members of the public inside the Missouri Theater due to COVID-19. Instead, the debate will be streamed live and broadcast on news stations across Missouri, including KOMU.