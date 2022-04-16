The City of Columbia's new mayor and Fourth Ward councilperson will be sworn in during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers.
Mayor-elect Barbara Buffaloe and Nick Foster, the new Fourth Ward councilperson, won their respective races for their seats in the April 5 municipal elections.
The Third Ward race will go to the ballot box once again after County Clerk Brianna Lennon certified the results that resulted in a tie between incumbent Karl Skala and challenger Roy Lovelady. Skala will retain his position as the Third Ward representative until the special election is held Aug. 2.
The new council also will choose a mayor pro-tempore, who acts as mayor in the event that Buffaloe is absent or unable to fulfill the duties of her office. Skala has been mayor pro-tem.
Outgoing Mayor Brian Treece and councilperson Ian Thomas are expected to have comments for those in attendance at the ceremony marking the transition to new city leadership. There is also time allotted for the newly elected council members to address the public.
A reception open to the public will follow the ceremony before the regular council meeting begins at 7 p.m.
During the regular meeting, the new council will formally declare the results of the city election and have the first reading of an ordinance that will impose a local use tax, also know as the Wayfair tax, that was passed by voters during the April 5 election.
The proposition for the tax passed with over 11,000 votes in support. The use tax will tax residents on purchases made online from companies located out of state. The tax basically imposes the existing local sales tax on those purchases beginning Jan. 1.
The city expects to bring in an additional $5.6 million in annual revenue from the tax, according to information posted on the city website.
On the agenda for first read is a bill that amends the 2022 fiscal year budget to allocate $72,737.50 funds collected from the University of Missouri Board of Curators at MU to airport operations. The funds come from the sponsorship agreement that allows MU's logo and signage to be displayed at the baggage claim area of the new terminal in the Columbia Regional Airport.
The new baggage claim will feature a "Mizzou Theme" according to the council memo. The agreement is for five years and authorizes the airport facility to have a variety of items that features the university's. It requires the seats to be MU themed and for the baggage carousel to play the fight song "during baggage belt operation for arriving passengers," according to the memo.
Several other agenda items address ongoing changes to the airport in preparation for the new terminal opening around Labor Day. For example, runway repairs will change the taxi patterns for jets for several months later this summer, requiring additional air traffic controllers.