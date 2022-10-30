When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers.
This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
For most of its history, Columbia — the state’s fourth-largest city — has always been within a single congressional district.
Until now.
“This time around, Columbia has been split, literally down the middle,” said MU political science professor Peverill Squire.
The new district lines leave the part of Columbia north of Broadway — and portions of the county along that same marker — in the 4th Congressional District, which now stretches all the way to the south of Kansas City.
Those living in the county and city south of Broadway — including the main MU campus — have been moved into the 3rd Congressional District, which reaches nearly to St. Louis.
That means the city residents of Columbia are split between two districts that are otherwise largely rural.
Boone County congressional districts
The 4th Congressional District is an open seat because the incumbent, Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler, chose not to run for reelection. Instead she made an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring.
Candidates seeking to take her place in Congress are Republican Mark Alford, Libertarian Randy Langkraehr and Democrat Jack Truman.
Those Boone County residents who have been placed in the 3rd Congressional District are faced with a choice between incumbent Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer or newcomer Bethany Mann, a Democrat.
While many political observers say that it appears likely that the new redistricting plan will not change the overall balance of power in Missouri’s U.S. House delegation — currently six Republicans to two Democrats — the new lines have had political repercussions.
State Rep. Sara Walsh dropped her bid for the 4th Congressional District seat, after her home base in southern Boone County was drawn out of that district.
Elsewhere in the state, the 5th Congressional District, which includes Kansas City, has been reduced in size while the 2nd Congressional District has been expanded to include a large area that was previously part of the 3rd Congressional District.
So what does this mean for Boone County residents?
Brianna Lennon, Boone County Clerk, said she doesn’t know how redistricting will affect community organization and the attention Columbia gets from its representatives. However, she said that the redistricting caused confusion among voters during the primary election.
“We saw in the August election that people thought that they got the wrong ballot because they didn’t realize that redistricting happened,” Lennon said. “It definitely required some more voter education.”
Lennon also said that the county is taking steps to alleviate confusion in the community.
“We send out sample ballots before the election to try to let people prepare for what they’re going to see on Election Day,” Lennon said.
“The big problem will be for those people north of Broadway and I-70, who will be in the new 4th district,” Squire said. “They really will be ignored. Unless you’re a conservative resident of Boone County, or a rural resident of the northern part of Boone County, your representatives are not going to think of you as a particular focus over the next 10 years.”
Luetkemeyer’s office did not respond to attempts to reach him regarding his plans to advocate for the southern section of Boone County, if re-elected.
This divide also means that Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will have to go to two U.S. representatives when issues occur that require congressional help. She will have to make two phone calls and get two representatives to agree on the same thing.
Buffaloe was not immediately available to comment on how the lines will affect her duties.
Lane Cargile, speaker of the house for the MU Students Association, worries that Columbia residents may find it more difficult to get what they want from Washington.
“I definitely think we’ll see de-prioritization of ... stuff that receives federal and state assistance,” Cargile said. “(Redistricting is) very detrimental to how our communities organize and those different issues they could prioritize. I think it’s just really important for individuals to stay tuned to those issues and really advocate when they see those changes.”
Statehouse seats
Redistricting also created major changes to Boone County’s statehouse districts.
Boone County is now represented in the state House by three Republicans and two Democrats. Each Republican’s district stretches into neighboring counties, while the Democrats’ districts are concentrated in Columbia.
Voter-approved changes to the Missouri Constitution dictated that political map makers had to avoid splitting counties when they drew the new state House and Senate districts. With this in mind, Boone County’s legislative districts were all consolidated inside the county.
CNalysis, a Virginia-based election forecasting group, created a map that predicts which party will win each legislative seat. It rates Boone County’s five seats as three Democrat-leaning, one Republican-leaning and one toss-up.
A look at the districts:
- House District 44
This district used to cover the northeast part of the county and is represented by Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is seeking reelection. She faces Democrat Dave Raithel. Redistricting nearly doubled the area of the district, which will now cover the eastern half of Boone County, stretching from Centralia down to Hartsburg and Ashland.
- House District 45
This district used to cover downtown Columbia and MU’s campus and stretches to the northern part of town, and is represented by Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia. Redistricting shifted the lines westward to take in more areas west of campus. With Smith drawn into a different district, the seat is open. Democrat Kathy Steinhoff is unopposed for the post.
- House District 46
This district used to cover southwest Columbia and is represented by Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, who is not seeking reelection. Redistricting moved the district to cover the northern part of Columbia. Smith, whose residence was drawn into the district, is unopposed for the seat.
- House District 47
This district covers the northwest part of the county and is represented by Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, who is term-limited and cannot run. Redistricting cut out the district’s out-of-county residents and extended its reach into Columbia. Republican John Martin faces Democrat Adrian Plank in this contest.
- House District 50
This district is practically unrecognizable after redistricting. It used to cover the rural area south of Columbia, like Ashland, but it will now cover the southern part of Columbia. It is represented by Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, who is not seeking reelection. Democrat Douglas Mann is opposed by Republican James Musgraves for this seat.
Missourian reporter Jonathan Jain contributed to this report.