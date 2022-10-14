This election cycle, Missouri residents will get to vote absentee in-person with no excuses for two weeks before election day.
The absentee in-person period will be open from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. During that period, registered voters can cast their ballot any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Clerk’s office inside the Boone County Government Center.
The new absentee voting regulations were part of House Bill 1878, a sprawling election bill recently signed into Missouri law, limiting who is allowed to register voters and reducing the types of voter ID that will be accepted at polls.
In order to vote absentee in-person, voters will need an ID that meets the requirements of the new law — a federal or Missouri photo ID with an expiration date. Voters who do not have an acceptable ID will be able to vote on Election Day with a provisional ballot, but cannot vote absentee in-person.
In addition to its normal Monday-Friday hours, during the voting period, the County Clerk's office will be open weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
There will also be satellite voting locations open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those weekends at the following locations:
- Oct. 29: Centralia City Square Park.
- Oct. 30: Douglass High School.
- Nov. 5: Southern Boone Public Library.
- Nov. 6: Health Department.