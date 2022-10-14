This election cycle, Missouri residents will get to vote absentee in-person with no excuses for two weeks before election day.

The absentee in-person period will be open from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. During that period, registered voters can cast their ballot any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Clerk’s office inside the Boone County Government Center.

