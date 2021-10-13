Nick Foster, former executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, announced Wednesday that he is entering the race for the Fourth Ward City Council seat.
Foster is no stranger to leadership in community, and he served the VAC for nine years and has lived in Columbia for eleven.
“I now want to offer my energies and my skills to my community in public service,” Foster said in the press release announcing his candidacy.
In addition to his leadership in Columbia, Foster pointed to his twenty years of experience with nonprofits in Alabama and Indiana.
“I want to help make Columbia all we aspire to be: a vibrant, diverse, welcoming city who embraces the future and the promise tomorrow holds,” Foster said.
“I will bring decades of leadership, a passion for helping others, and a strong commitment to serving the residents of the fourth ward and the city as a whole,” he added.
“Together, we will become a city where every person, every household thrives in a community that is committed to progress,” the statement concluded.
He could not be reached for additional comment.
Foster joins Erica Pefferman in the race for the Fourth Ward City Council seat. Pefferman announced her candidacy Monday.
Longtime council member Ian Thomas announced Oct. 1 that he will not be seeking reelection for another term.