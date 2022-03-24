Nick Foster was wary of running for City Council at first.
He wanted to make sure he wasn’t overstepping and that other people wanted him to run for office, too.
“Real change is going to come from the grassroots. It always does,” Foster said. “So we need to listen to our community.”
Instead of immediately announcing his candidacy or putting together a team, Foster asked his friends and neighbors if it made sense for him to run.
Foster ran the idea by his friend, Jack Jensen, former executive director of First Chance for Children, which provides early childhood services and resources for families. Jensen’s past experience with Foster made him excited about Foster’s candidacy, and he agreed to become campaign treasurer.
“We did some collaborative things,” Jensen said of his time working with Foster. “I really felt that the community benefited from the fact that we were able to work together, and I found Nick, in that role, to be just a very good partner. He was great to collaborate with.”
After getting more positive community feedback, John “Nick” Foster Jr., 66, threw his hat in the ring for the Fourth Ward City Council race. Foster will face off against COMO Magazine owner Erica Pefferman in the April 5 election to fill the seat currently held by Ian Thomas.
‘This is our town’
Foster and his wife, Candace Kuby, settled in Columbia after his wife accepted a job at MU in 2010. Now retired, Foster served nine years as the executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of Boone County’s low-income residents.
In the 12 years since they moved here, the couple has seen how much the city has evolved, and they have loved it through its many changes.
“I can remember very vividly eating lunch outside Glenn’s Cafe,” Foster said. “My wife and I had been out to eat, and we were on that boulevard between the two sets of columns on either end, and I said, ‘This is our town.’ And it has been ever since for so many good reasons.”
Born in Texas, Foster lived in Alabama, Kentucky and Indiana before coming to Missouri. Having gone to Divinity School in Kentucky and working at Habitat for Humanity in Indiana, Foster has extensive experience in nonprofit and community work.
Foster said his time in communities across the country has informed his political positions.
Foster attended Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, where he got a Bachelor of Arts in religion. He went on to graduate from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, with a Masters of Divinity.
“Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, while I was there, was much more open-minded and open-hearted than it is today,” Foster said. “It’s the place where I began to put faith to work in truly pursuing justice.”
‘Devoted to service’
Robert Churchill is a vocal supporter of Foster’s candidacy despite not living in the Fourth Ward. Churchill and Foster got to know each other while Churchill was serving on the board of Voluntary Action Center.
“Nick is a great guy,” Churchill said. “He is just a very good person; his heart is in the right place. Even though I can’t vote for him, I’d like to see him on the City Council.”
Foster also has the support of Kristin Bowen, a campaign volunteer for Foster and a founding member of the Columbia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Foster has been active with the organization for years, and Bowen remembers his enthusiasm sticking out from the very beginning.
For four years, he’s marched with the group in the MU Homecoming parade. When the group held up giant letters spelling out “MOMS,” he “always wants to be the ‘S,’” Bowen said.
“He has sort of a special spot in our group,” she said. “I think of him as someone who is pretty devoted to service to the community.”
Pursing justice, equity
Foster’s justice-centered campaign has heavily focused on public safety, an issue that the nonprofits he worked at over the years helped address.
“I think he believes that people have the right to live in an environment where they feel safe,” Churchill said. “He is concerned about homelessness and sees the need for more affordable housing, and also access to health care.”
Foster also wants to apply his values to economic equity, and he stressed that the city has the ability to lead by example and start by paying its own workers higher wages.
Bowen supports Foster because of this, as well as his unique perspective on community organizing.
“I live in the Fourth Ward, and as somebody who has sort of been following his work for the community for years, he seems like such a natural fit for the Fourth Ward on the City Council,” she said. “I mean, his values are just so clearly articulated through the way he does his work.”
Foster’s experience in smaller cities over the years has also informed his stance on roll carts, an issue that has remained contentious for the council. He’s expressed support for roll carts in the past and signed petitions previously to put them back before the city.
“I’ve lived with roll carts in the past when I was in Montevallo, Alabama, a small town of three- to four-thousand people,” Foster said. “I don’t remember hearing a single complaint about roll carts while I lived there.”
However, he also said he’d prefer the issue go on the ballot rather than to City Council so residents can make the decision for themselves.
Overall, Foster’s work has motivated his desire to see a more diverse representation of people in their democracy. If he wins April 5, he hopes to help foster that sort of engagement and cooperation from the Fourth Ward and the city at large.
“I think that very often, especially when you get outside the local setting,” Foster said, “that the people who are in positions of responsibility in government lose touch with the people they’re serving and lose proximity to those people. It’s one reason I think that local politics is so important.”