Nick Knoth announced his campaign for Boone County recorder of deeds Wednesday morning.
The recorder of deeds is responsible for making and keeping records of documents, primarily in real estate and the issuance of marriage licenses. Knoth said he was motivated to run after being encouraged to do so by other elected officials in Boone County.
Knoth serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and the MU Extension Council for Boone County.
He called off an earlier run for county presiding commissioner in January, citing insufficient funds. Now, he hopes to use existing campaign infrastructure for his run as recorder of deeds.
"Within the commission race, comparatively, I didn't have the necessary resources to compete effectively. That will not be the case in the recorder race," Knoth said.
He joins Shannon Martin and Bob Nolte in the race. Martin serves as the current deputy director of deeds, and Nolte resigned as MU athletics director of compliance to run. All three have filed as Democrats.
Primary elections will be held Aug. 2.