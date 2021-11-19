Local government officials juggle a variety of priorities. Nick Knoth says almost all of them come down to whether or not they can increase residents' quality of life.
"When I'm presiding commissioner, I'm going to ask myself every time something comes up for action, 'Does it increase the quality of life for people in Boone County?'" Knoth said to the Muleskinners on Friday.
Knoth, a candidate for Boone County Presiding Commissioner, spoke at the Muleskinners Boone County Democratic Club weekly Zoom meeting.
Democrat Knoth is a Columbia resident who is running on strengthening the county's infrastructure and supporting economic opportunity.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill announced in September he will not seek reelection. Atwill has been presiding commissioner since 2011. Knoth declared his candidacy within half an hour of Atwill’s announcement.
Knoth is currently on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and the MU extension council for Boone County. He has worked in legislative affairs in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
Muleskinners members asked Knoth about county criminal justice issues and how to increase affordable housing, as well as his background and leadership strategy.
"I think it's vital to have leadership in Boone County that appreciates and understands the socioeconomic realities that so many (in) our community face, while also having the practical knowledge and ability to bring a diverse population together to make real progress," Knoth said.
Knoth emphasized how Boone County government needs to be proactive, saying a reactionary government leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities.
"Unfortunately, our county government is often reactionary and organized into silos that do not communicate well, if at all," he said.
The other two county commissioners, Justin Aldred and Janet Thompson, attended. Aldred asked Knoth about the Wayfair tax, a tax on online sales the county is considering putting on the April ballot. Knoth said he was in support of the tax.
Knoth pointed to his leadership on the I-70 Rocheport Bridge replacement task force as an accomplishment. He also said his personal experience with housing insecurity would be an asset.
Last week, former state representative of the 45th District Kip Kendrick also announced his candidacy for the position. He is also running as a Democrat. Kendrick is currently the chief of staff for state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
The primary election for the presiding county commissioner seat will be in August 2022, and the general election will be held November 2022.