Many Americans have more questions than answers regarding the yet-uncalled 2020 presidential election. The Political Communication Institute held a Zoom meeting Friday in hopes of answering some of them.
The institute is an organization within the MU Department of Communication that "develops knowledge and promotes greater understanding of how communication functions in the practice of politics and achievement of democracy," according to its website.
A couple dozen people joined Friday's conversation. Founder and Co-director Mitchell McKinney opened the meeting by acknowledging the questions and concerns that remain about the election.
"We thought we would get together with our faculty, and students and friends of the PCI" to discuss those topics, McKinney said.
McKinney noted that many of the participants in the Zoom call had traveled with him to Iowa in February for the state's caucuses. He said it was striking to look back on that and realize that one of the biggest issues of the general election, COVID-19, wasn't even a topic of discussion early in the election season.
He also noted that it took days to learn that the ultimate winner of the Iowa Democratic Caucus was Pete Buttigieg, much like it's taking days now to know who will win the presidency.
Institute Co-director Benjamin Warner looked back to both 2016 and 2020 primaries.
He said that in 2016, as a supporter of Democrats, he was excited about Donald Trump being the Republican nominee. He thought Trump was a weaker nominee than others in the field, such as Marco Rubio.
In 2020, he viewed Joe Biden as a weak candidate and hoped for someone else from the field who he thought would have a better chance of defeating Trump. Now, it seems Biden is likely to become president.
"We should stop thinking that we know more about electability than the electorate," Warner said.
Warner also said he was deeply worried by the nation's polarization. "We have to find our way to healing."
He also made a bold proclamation.
"The networks can be as cautious as they want," Warner said. "This has been over since Wednesday morning. We've got a new president."
Mary Banwart, from the University of Kansas, said she took heart in the record-setting numbers of women running for and winning office — in both parties.
"We should have had these firsts a long time ago, but we have these firsts," Banwart said.
She said women are more likely to pass bills and be bipartisan than their male colleagues.
"Often (women) have to band together because the men in congress won't support their initiatives," Banwart said.
Ana Nenezic is a graduate student at MU and a Fulbright scholar from the University of Montenegro. She has professional experience working as a monitor in elections in countries such as the Balkans and Ukraine, where integrity may be questioned.
She said she was not expecting to see accusations about illegitimate results in the United States, where having two strong parties and significant transparency makes it hard for one side to cheat.
"I told my friends in the Balkans, 'I'm hoping this will be the boring elections,'" Nenezic said. "Finally I will see a boring election. I was wrong, and I'm not happy about that. I hope that everything will be OK in the end."