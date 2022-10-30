Two Circuit Court judges and three associate Circuit Court judges are unopposed.

Circuit 13 Judge, Division 2

Jeff Harris

Jeff Harris
Kim Shaw

Kim Shaw
Tracy Gonzalez

Tracy Gonzalez
Kayla Jackson-Williams

Kayla Jackson-Williams
Stephanie Morrell

Stephanie Morrell
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City & County Government reporter, fall 2022. Studying written journalism Reach me at rickyschodl@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you