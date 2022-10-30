Two Circuit Court judges and three associate Circuit Court judges are unopposed.
Circuit 13 Judge, Division 2
Name: Jeff Harris
Hometown: Columbia
Age: 58
Occupation: Circuit judge since 2016
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Vanderbilt University, Juris Doctor from Cornell University.
Background: Harris was previously a policy director under former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon and served as Missouri House Minority whip and leader when he was the state representative from Columbia.
Circuit 13 Judge, Division 5
Name: Kimberly Shaw
Hometown: Louisiana
Age: 61
Occupation: Circuit judge since 2014
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia College, Juris Doctorate from MU.
Background: Shaw was in the public defender’s offices in Boone and Cape Girardeau counties, before her service as the Division 5 judge in 2015. She also worked in the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office in the capital litigation division and as a private lawyer.
Associate Judge, Circuit 13, Division 9
Name: Tracy Gonzalez
Hometown: Columbia
Age: 63
Occupation: Associate circuit judge since 2018.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University.
Background: Gonzalez was assistant dean of admissions for the MU School of Law and served as an attorney for the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office. She was the first assistant prosecuting attorney for the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office before being elected as Division 9 associate judge.
Associate Judge, Circuit 13, Division 10
Name: Kayla Jackson-Williams
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 32
Occupation: Civil litigation attorney and adjunct professor at MU School of Law.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in justice systems, Juris Doctor from MU.
Background: Williams practiced family law, then moved to the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office, where she was appointed to the Racial and Ethnic Fairness Committee. She then began her current position as a civil litigation attorney at Rogers Erhardt law firm. Williams said that she believes that every person deserves to be heard, and that her diverse background makes her a candidate fit for the position, according to her campaign website. Williams defeated Angela Peterson by 193 votes in the August primary
Associate Judge, Circuit 13, Division 11
Name: Stephanie Morrell
Hometown: Beloit, Kansas
Age: 47
Occupation: Associate circuit judge since 2018, adjunct professor at Columbia College.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and Juris Doctor from Kansas University.
Background: Previously an assistant attorney general for Missouri, Morrell argued cases before the Missouri Supreme Court before moving to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, where she handled homicide cases. Her campaign website states that she wants to serve her community by providing fair and equitable judgments, considering the effect her decisions can have on people’s lives. She has lived in Columbia for about two decades.