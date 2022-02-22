After seven years as recorder of deeds, Nora Dietzel will not run for reelection.
Whether Boone County residents are buying a house or getting married, the Boone County Recorder’s Office can guide them through the required documents and other miscellaneous records.
Two people have filed to run for the open position. Shannon Martin, deputy recorder of deeds at the Boone County Recorder’s Office, filed for the position Tuesday, according to candidate filings. Bob Nolte, MU athletics director of compliance, announced his candidacy in a news release Tuesday.
Nolte said his position as director of compliance has equipped him with the skills to be the recorder of deeds since both jobs require a high degree of attention to detail and accuracy. He would resign from the position if elected.
“I think it offers me the opportunity to serve a larger population,” Nolte said. “I have spent the last almost 10 years serving student-athletes, serving coaches, and now this really lets me expand and serve all of the citizens of Boone County.”
Nolte said his sense of service comes from seeing his parents always being involved in their community.
“I don’t think there’s a specific moment where it was, ‘Man, I really need to do this,’” Nolte said about serving his community. “I think it was just kind of expected.”
If elected, Nolte plans to make processes more efficient at the recorder’s office by using technology such as requesting marriage licenses online.
Martin has been the deputy recorder for the past three and a half years. She decided back in August to run “to uphold the integrity of the office history that is already there.”
Martin remembers the first time she went to the office and saw the record vault.
“It was impressive to me that this started basically from one person 200 years ago writing property records down,” Martin said. “It’s turned into way more than that, but something so simple that said, ‘Hey, we need to keep track of these records,’ is how it all started.”
If elected, Martin plans to implement technology to make record preservation easier and collaborate with other record keepers in the state to find what processes work best.
The primary election will be held Aug. 2.