Three weeks before what promises to be an historic Election Day, nearly 10,000 Boone County residents had already cast ballots.
That represents a wildly unprecedented number of absentee and mail-in votes, but County Clerk Brianna Lennon remains unsure whether it portends higher overall turnout for the election or whether more people simply want to avoid crowds at the polling places on Nov. 3.
The general election will fill an entire slate of public offices, including U.S. president and vice president, congressional seats and statewide, legislative and county positions. The ballot in Missouri also includes two constitutional amendments.
Lennon said that as of Oct. 10, 12,228 ballots by mail had been requested and 9,945 mail-in and absentee ballots had been cast. That’s 2,915 more ballots cast than on Oct. 6, when the Missourian last reported the totals.
More than double the voters in Boone County had requested absentee or mail-in ballots than in the last presidential election, according to previous Missourian reporting. And that number is continuing to grow.
Missouri is part of a nationwide effort to make alternative forms of voting easier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Opportunities to vote absentee by mail or in person or to cast mail-in ballots have been expanded.
The clerk’s office has worked to make absentee voting options more accessible with absentee voting opportunities at satellite locations every weekend before the election.
Satellite voting will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Centralia High School and Sunday at Douglass High School.
Overall, Lennon said she expects 85,000 to 90,000 Boone County residents will cast ballots in the election. That would be 68% to 72% of the roughly 125,000 people who were registered to vote at the time of the August primary.
“It’s too early to know if all the increased absentees are indicative of overall higher turnout or just a proportional shift of how people are voting,” Lennon said. “But I think we’ll be in the range.”
MU political science professor Peverill Squire said most experts are anticipating higher voter turnout this year. That, he said, might be due in part to the campaigns’ efforts to mobilize and register voters and to political polarization in the country. It’s also true, he said, that the voting age population is trending older.
Squire said voter registration, which ended Oct. 7, is a more difficult hurdle to overcome than turning out voters.
The clerk’s office is doing what it can to encourage voters to participate. Lennon’s office is working on a social media campaign and will soon air radio spots. It recently sent out sample ballots and notices of polling places.
Squire worries that despite efforts to educate voters, some people will remain confused about absentee and mail-in voting options.
“Missouri’s rules governing the use of absentee and mail-in ballots are more complicated than they are in many other states,” Squire said. “Both state and local election officials have tried to inform voters about the rules for this election, but there is bound to be some confusion, and that may result in some votes being rejected.”
Squire noted that Missouri has different rules for different absentee and mail-in ballots and for different groups of people. The guidelines are outlined on the Missouri secretary of state’s website.
The clerk’s office will be reaching out to voters who make mistakes on their ballots to give them the opportunity to fix them.
Squire said that the Republicans in the Missouri state Senate are likely operating with the idea that depressing absentee and mail-in voting will benefit them. He doesn’t believe that calculation is correct.
Squire said turnout is key to both parties.
“Everything hinges on turnout,” he said. “If one party turns out at a disproportionately high rate, we might see a few upsets.”
Squire said the 19th District Senate race between Republican incumbent Caleb Rowden and Democrat Judy Baker might be up for grabs.
“There is a lot of campaign money flowing into the Rowden-Baker state senate race, which suggests that both parties see it as potentially competitive.”
The economy predictably will play a large role in the election, Squire said, but the pandemic might prove to be more of a wild card.
“Republicans down the ballot may pay a price because there is little that they can tout as a coherent response to the crisis,” he said.
Squire thinks the election adjustments made because of COVID-19 might have an impact for years to come. He expects that more states will make it easier to vote absentee or by mail but that Missouri will lag behind.