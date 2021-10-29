Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs spoke at a Muleskinners meeting about the park sales tax one last time ahead of next week's election.
On Tuesday, Columbia voters will determine whether the tax is cut in half or gets renewed in March 2022.
The tax has been renewed in 2005, 2010 and 2015 and generates around $3 million every year. Griggs hopes voters pass a ten-year extension.
"All these parks are like mini cities within the city," said Griggs. "We need to do about two to three playgrounds a year. If we didn't have this funding source for that, we'd just have to remove them."
The money collected in the tax also goes towards amenities around the parks.
"Columbia expects better restrooms. My goal now is to make the restrooms someplace my wife would like going to," Griggs said.
He also said that with well-maintained bridges, the city can apply for federal grants to beautify Columbia even more.
Since Columbia city limits have expanded 25% since 2000, Griggs said the city needs this sales tax to keep up. He added that earlier this year, a survey found that 87% of households used city parks in the past year.
Money collected from the tax would go toward land acquisition and preservation, trails and greenbelt projects, and maintenance and improvements to existing parks.
"Keeping up with citizen standards is important, and the projects in this ballot issue will help do that," Griggs said.
One project Griggs focused on is a 30-mile Loop Plan for a trail covering the whole city of Columbia.
College students at Stephens College, Columbia College and MU could also benefit from renewing the tax because many student apartments are near city parks.
"We really need to do the things that keep us at a high-quality level," Griggs concluded.
Member David Robinson said the Muleskinners benefitted from the meeting.
"It is a pleasure to have this recap today, with the upcoming vote to confirm Columbia's support for our excellent park system," Robinson said.
Columbians can vote at their polling place or Mizzou Arena or the Boone County Government Center on Nov. 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.