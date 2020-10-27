Fred Parry has a painting in his office of a group of former Republican presidents clustered around a table playing poker. It’s part of a set, he said, done by Missouri native Andy Thomas. The Democrats play poker above Parry’s dining room table.
Ironically, he found the paintings in Colorado. Bringing them home was a testament to two tenets of his character: His love of home and his ability to cross the line between political parties.
For the past four years, Parry has served as the only Republican among the county’s 13 elected officials, not counting judges. He enjoyed his time on the commission so much he decided to run again. He hopes people see his experience, accomplishments and appreciation of Boone County as attributes powerful enough to elect him again.
Parry, who faces a challenge from Democrat Justin Aldred in Tuesday’s election, has a lot he wants to keep working on. He’d like to establish a strategic plan for the county, which hasn’t been done in 22 years. He wants to continue lobbying the legislature to pass a bill allowing the county to establish rental housing standards. And, after the losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he wants to rebuild and restructure the local economy.
Parry is a businessman at heart, so economic issues hit close to home. Having owned and operated several magazines, including Inside Columbia, he feels he understands the challenges small businesses face.
“I really feel like I have that connection to the business community and the arts community, and just the different factions that make Columbia a unique place to live,” he said. “I think (that’s) very important when you’re making policy about the roads that people drive on, you’re making policy about the rules their businesses have to operate under.”
That empathy got him in hot water in May, when he attended a meeting of business owners that lead to litigation against the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Servicesdepartment over its COVID-19-related health directives.
Although he was part of the initial meeting and sent an email with business owners’ contact information to a lawyer, Parry says he then stepped out of the matter. At the time, he said he would certainly have been in the thick of it if he weren’t a commissioner.
Despite criticism, Parry said the business owners had a right to petition the government and he had an obligation to hear them out.
“I gave them a voice, and I have no regrets about that.”
At the intersection of business, compassion and outspokenness, that situation was quintessential Parry. As his longtime friend Greg Steinhoff put it, Parry “has a big heart and a big mouth.”
“He wants to get the conversation going and sometimes, I think, purposely says things — we all do this — to get people’s eyebrows raised,” Steinhoff said.
Another friend, Peggy Kirkpatrick, agreed: Parry’s a compassionate and passionate guy who she knows is willing to do what he thinks is best for the county, even if she doesn’t always agree.
“Sometimes he frustrates the bejesus out of me,” Kirkpatrick said, “but when he does, I try and meet him and tell him where he screwed up.”
Both Steinhoff and Kirkpatrick know Parry from his years of community involvement. Steinhoff and Parry both served on the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees; Kirkpatrick worked with Parry at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Parry also served on the Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
The Rev. James Gray met Parry around the time Parry arrived in Columbia to attend MU nearly 40 years ago.
“Fred, from the get-go once he got in Columbia, he became involved in Columbia and doing things,” Gray said.
Parry was initially on MU’s journalism track, but after several rejections from the journalism school, he got into the business side, according to previous Missourian reporting. Parry left Columbia for a while to work in publishing, then returned to teach at MU.
Parry’s journalism courses introduced him to the woman he’d eventually marry, Melody Parry. They met in a class they shared with now-movie star Brad Pitt. Melody said she and Parry sometimes joke that she chose Parry over Pitt.
“Certainly not that Brad Pitt was after me,” she added with a laugh.
They now have two grown sons, one a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi, the other a junior at MU.
Parry and his wife enjoy riding their bikes around Columbia, and they cook and bake together. When they still owned Inside Columbia, it included a cooking school with weekly classes. Since he sold the magazine in 2017, they’ve tried to keep up the tradition. Recently, they’ve been making soups and stews.
“He’s kind of a big teddy bear,” Melody Parry said. “Sometimes he comes off a bit gruff, but he has a big heart, especially for people in need.”
Those people include the 17% of Boone County residents living in poverty, Parry said. He wants to enable people to buy homes to build equity and create nest eggs. He wants to make transportation and child care more accessible to people working night shifts and to improve rural broadband access.
Parry doesn’t shy from conflict.
“If you ask him a question, he’s glad to tell you what he thinks,” Melody Parry said. “I think that’s important because a lot of times, when you voice your concerns to political candidates, you’re not sure if they’re listening.”
Those traits haven’t changed during his commission term. Nor has his dedication. Parry works long hours in the office set up in his coach house, and he enjoys interacting with residents, no matter whether it’s a phone call about gravel roads or a complaint about sewage.
“I will tell you: This has been the most rewarding job I’ve ever had in my life. I really have enjoyed having that connection to the citizens of Boone County,” he said. “I’m in a capacity where I can help people with all kinds of problems and situations... I love the fact that there’s something different every 10 minutes.”
He’s proud of the work he’s done to improve city and county relations, including being part of the decision to transfer ownership of the Boone County Fairgrounds to Columbia.
Some things have changed, though. Melody Parry said he’s learned to delegate. Parry said he’s used to being the top dog. Now he has 12 equals to work with.
Campaigning has also been a challenge this year. There’s the obvious impediment of the pandemic: Instead of hosting events and talking to people, Parry’s team has had to leave information under door mats and rely on online advertising and Zoom events.
What he’s pressed for now is time.
“It’s hard to get outside of the office to do the campaigning,” he said. “I pretty much put up all my own signs, and we have a lot of signs up this year.”
He explained that the campaign is aiming for between 8,000 to 9,000 doors before all is said and done.
“That’s a tremendous amount of work,” Parry said.
Although some of his signs appear alongside those for other Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson, one thing Parry and his friends emphasize is that he is not “a traditional Republican.” He calls himself “fiscally conservative but socially compassionate.”
While the commission can improve people’s quality of life, he said, it does it in ways that affect the local economy more than overarching social issues. That’s why he wants voters to look at his record and his plans, not the letter next to his name. Just like the pair of paintings he displays in his office and his home, he believes he can represent both parties.
“I know that there’s a lot of disdain for President Trump right now, and there’s an attitude, I think, in Boone County that all Republicans are bad,” he said. “You know, there’s nothing partisan about this job except for the election to get the job. The day you get elected, nobody cares if you’re a Republican or a Democrat.”
What matters most is how much he cares about the county and the people in it, he said.
“I have a strong sense of pride in the community that we live in and I have dedicated a lot of years of service to it. ... I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and making Boone County an even better place.”