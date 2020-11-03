Gov. Mike Parson not only won a governor’s election for the first time Tuesday night, he won a large mandate from voters.
Parson defeated Democratic State Auditor Galloway 57% to 41% with almost all of the state’s precincts reporting.
Parson campaigned on law-and-order issues and fought off criticism from Galloway over his approach to the coronavirus pandemic.
As state auditor, Galloway is the only woman and only Democrat currently elected to a Missouri statewide office. Galloway was running to become Missouri’s first female governor.
Parson, who has served as governor since the resignation of Eric Grietens in 2018, emphatically declared victory from the White River Conference Center in Springfield before an overflow crowd of more than 250.
The speech began with the traditional thank you addresses to family and staff, but it ended with the governor passionately declaring his vision for the state of Missouri.
“I believe it is our time to protect the constitution,” Parson told the crowd as “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones played over the speakers. “I believe it is our time to preserve the American dream. And I believe it is our time to preserve freedom for the next generation, and it is our time to be governor for four more years.”
Prior to the race being called, Parson’s campaign manager Steele Shippy expressed confidence in the governor’s chances. Shippy also said that Parson had spent his day on his farm in Bolivar caring for his cattle and spending time with his family.
“He’s a farmer by trade,” Shippy said. “I called him this morning and he was out checking cows. Some of his cows are calving.”
Bill Owen, a Parson supporter and the winning candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives in the 131st District, said that he was looking forward to working with Parson.
“We’ve known each other for some time,” said Owen, who served one term in the House in the 1980’s before a career in banking. “We have got to get the economy open, and we have to figure out where the state is going to come up with its portion of the Medicaid expansion funding.”
Galloway kicked off her concession speech at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. She spoke to a room full of reporters and photographers, as the event was closed to the public. Galloway has been serious about COVID-19 precautions and masks throughout the course of the pandemic, and Election Night was no different.
She, who won in Boone County, began by congratulating Parson.
“The governor and I have our differences, but I respect the service he has provided Missourians throughout his career,” Galloway said. “He is a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, who has spent his life working for the people of our state.”
Galloway then thanked friends, family and supporters for their endless belief in Galloway and her campaign. Her husband, John, and her oldest son, William, stood alongside her on stage.
Galloway reminded voters that, although she lost the election, her fight for Missourians is far from over.
“To my brothers and sisters in labor, who were the beating heart of this campaign, I will never forget the support that you have given me,” Galloway said, “and I will never stop fighting for you.”
She spoke of the people she met throughout her 15 months on the campaign trail, including “the barber in Kansas City; the women in St. Louis who turned a big idea into a small business; (the) little girl in Marysville who told me she’d be president one day.”
Galloway said the issues she cares about don’t end with Election Day.
“Over this course of this campaign, we built a coalition of Missourians who were united around a few simple values: that we can no longer ignore science and the growing threat of COVID-19; that no one should be denied access to health care,” Galloway said.
She said mitigating the spread of the virus isn’t a “Democratic agenda or Republican agenda, but one that puts the needs of Missouri families front and center.”
Moving forward, Galloway made it clear that she is here to stay. She’ll remain in her current statewide office. Galloway’s current term ends Jan. 9, 2023.
“For the past five years, I have been proud to serve as your independent watchdog in Jefferson City,” Galloway said. “It has been an honor of mine. And you can bet I’ll keep demanding accountability and transparency for politicians in Jefferson City for years to come.”
Galloway wrapped up her speech, and effectively her campaign, with a short and sweet statement: “I’m not going anywhere, Missouri.”