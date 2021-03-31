Betsy Peters at a glance

Betsy Peters

305 McNab Drive

AGE: 64

OCCUPATION: Retired physician (pediatrician-neonatologist), current landlord

EDUCATION: Medical degree from MU; pediatric residency and fellowship at Riley Children’s Hospital, Indiana University in Indianapolis

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: BetsyPetersforCouncil.com

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS: Facebook

OTHER RELEVANT BACKGROUND: Incumbent Sixth Ward councilwoman; active at the Newman Center, city volunteer, usually for trash pickup; precovid volunteer at the Columbia Senior Center, former alternate member of the Columbia Board of Adjustment and officer in the East Campus Neighborhood Association.