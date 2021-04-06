Here are the final unofficial municipal election results from Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, with votes in all 44 precincts counted.
Columbia School Board
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Teresa Maledy
|5,350
|20.9%
|Luke Neal
|5,399
|21.1%
|Aron Saylor
|1,645
|6.4%
|Katherine Sasser
|6,969
|27.2%
|Jeanne Snodgrass
|6,193
|24.2%
|Write-ins
|27
|0.1%
Second Ward Columbia City Council
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bill Weitkemper
|195
|9.5%
|Jim Meyer
|782
|38.2%
|Andrea Waner
|1.069
|52.2%
Sixth Ward Columbia City Council
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Betsy Peters
|895
|52%
|Randy Minchew
|746
|43.3%
|Philip Merriman
|81
|4.7%
45th District state representative
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|David Tyson Smith, D
|1,801
|75.1%
|Glenn Nielsen, L
|594
|24.7%
|Write-ins
|3
|0.1%
Boone County Fire Protection District bond issue
|Yes/No
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|2,818
|85.9%
|No
|464
|14.1%
Southern Boone County schools bond issue
|Yes/No
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|881
|82.5%
|No
|187
|17.5%