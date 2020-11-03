You are the owner of this article.
Photographers capture a divided nation turning out to vote

The scourge of a global pandemic produced an election season like no other in the U.S., persuading record numbers of Americans to cast their ballots early, forcing states to make changes to long-established election procedures and leading to hundreds of lawsuits over how votes will be cast and which ballots will be counted.

Polls began opening Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

Voters line up outside of Willow School on Election Day

Voters line up outside of Willow School on Election Day, early Tuesday morning, before the 7 AM poll opening, in Lansing, Mich.
Election worker Sebastian Garcia carries a sign to post outside as voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day

Election worker Sebastian Garcia carries a sign to post outside as voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day on Tuesday, in Dallas.
Voters bask in the early morning sun as they wait to cast their ballot

Voters bask in the early morning sun as they wait to cast their ballot on Tuesday, in Ridgeland, Miss.
Election workers prepare to register voters on Election Day at a polling place inside the Bartow Community Center

Election workers prepare to register voters on Election Day at a polling place inside the Bartow Community Center on Tuesday, in the Bronx borough of New York.
A woman presents her identification to vote through a plexiglass barrier, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on election day

A woman presents her identification to vote through a plexiglass barrier, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on election day on Tuesday, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans.
Voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious Elementary school on Election Day

Voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious Elementary school on Election Day on Tuesday in Midlothian, Va. Poll workers said that traffic was slow due to all the early voting in the precinct.
A voter casts their ballot on Election Day

A voter casts their ballot on Election Day on Tuesday, in Atlanta.
Election worker Bubba Wright, left, hands out "I Voted" stickers to voters on Election Day as they leave a Ridgeland, Miss., precinct

Election worker Bubba Wright, left, hands out "I Voted" stickers to voters on Election Day as they leave a Ridgeland, Miss., precinct on Tuesday.
Poll worker Kathy Richardson uses a spray bottle to sanitize a voting booth out of concern for the coronavirus in a polling station

Poll worker Kathy Richardson uses a spray bottle to sanitize a voting booth out of concern for the coronavirus in a polling station at Marshfield High School on Tuesday, in Marshfield, Mass.
Election worker Erica Bates cuts up "I voted" stickers on Election Day

Election worker Erica Bates cuts up "I voted" stickers on Election Day on Tuesday, at Willow School in Lansing, Mich.
People line up to vote at a polling place inside the Bartow Community Center

People line up to vote at a polling place inside the Bartow Community Center on Tuesday, in the Bronx borough of New York. 
Voters wait outside the Lee Hill polling location on Election Day

Voters wait outside the Lee Hill polling location on Election Day on Tuesday, in Spotsylvania, Va.

Photos by The Associated Press, Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Elizabeth Underwood and Jacob Moscovitch.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

