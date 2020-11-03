Photographers document a divided nation turning out to vote

Voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious Elementary school on Election Day on Tuesday in Midlothian, Virginia. Poll workers said that traffic was slow due to all the early voting in the precinct.
A woman presents her identification to vote through a plexiglass barrier, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Election Day on Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans.
The scourge of a global pandemic produced an election season like no other in the U.S., persuading record numbers of Americans to cast their ballots early, forcing states to make changes to long-established election procedures and leading to hundreds of lawsuits over how votes will be cast and which ballots will be counted.
Polls began opening Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.
Photos by The Associated Press, Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Elizabeth Underwood and Jacob Moscovitch.