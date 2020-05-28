Greg Pierson at a glance

Age: 19

Occupation: Student

Education: Studying business and political science at MU, where he will be a sophomore in the fall; graduated from Clayton High School.

Online campaign information: www.pierson4como.com, @pierson4como on Instagram and Twitter, facebook.com/greg.pierson.7547.

Background: Member of the Cornell Leadership Program at MU, founding member of and vice president of recruitment for Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, member of Missouri Students Association Senate, member of Associated Students of the University of Missouri Election Engagement Team.