Columbia’s efforts to reduce racial disparities in law enforcement and no-knock warrants were the hot ticket items in a virtual candidate forum Saturday.
Fourth Ward City Council candidates Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman and Third Ward incumbent Karl Skala spoke at the forum, which was sponsored by the Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association.
Third Ward candidate Roy Lovelady was not able to attend because of a scheduling conflict.
When asked about racial disparities and traffic stops, all three candidates agreed there was work to be done.
Pefferman highlighted the importance of diversifying police squads as an area of particular interest.
“I would like to see more educational opportunities provided so that the ranks of the police department itself are more diverse,” Pefferman said.
Foster then emphasized the history of inequity that led to traffic stops.
“There’s a root issue here that many in the Black community here do not trust the Columbia Police Department,” Foster said. “Until that gets better, I think we’re probably going to have issues related to this.”
Skala echoed this history of racial bias in policing and said there’s more work to be done.
“We have to strive to dissociate racial bias from minor vehicle equipment violations,” Skala said. Skala said while the city has made some progress, it has been “insufficient.”
Forum moderator Dan Viets then called for a ban of no-knock search warrants and asked candidates for their thoughts. Foster said he was supportive of looking into the possibility of limiting no-knocks, once again citing racial inequity as the root of the problem.
“It’s important to see where the roots of this are in order to understand where we are currently,” Foster said. He said that “quick-knock” warrants, which allow police to enter a building or room very soon after announcing their presence, also need to be evaluated.
Pefferman mentioned the safety concerns of no-knock warrants not only for suspects but for officers as well.
“I don’t think it’s wise to take people by surprise in that manner,” Pefferman said.
Skala expressed a strong interest in limiting the use of no-knock warrants, adding that it’s City Council’s responsibility to intervene.
“The City Council has the authority to set this in motion,” Skala said. “I think we should revise some of the policies that are already extant in the police department. We have to be very careful in this regard.”
Housing, mental health
All candidates emphasized the importance of providing housing for Columbia residents experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.
Pefferman and Foster emphasized current efforts to solve homelessness issues such as the Opportunity Campus and having an open dialogue with builders.
“Affordable housing is the biggest crisis facing our city right now,” Pefferman said.
Skala also suggested that additional ARPA funding could be used to alleviate the strain on affordable housing funding.
Another item on attendees’ minds was the use tax, which is placed on goods from vendors that have no physical location in Columbia or Boone County. It is also known as the “Wayfair tax.”
All candidates showed support for the tax, saying that it gives back to Columbia’s infrastructure and small businesses.
Candidates ended the forum by talking about their thoughts regarding community mental health.
Pefferman mentioned the importance of 24-hour crisis centers, such as the one Burrell Behavior Center and Phoenix Programs are building in Columbia.
“If you don’t have some place to take (people suffering a mental health crisis), then police are left with few options,” Pefferman said. “If you’re allowed to take them to a place where they can get help, that is a transaction that takes 15 or 20 minutes. When police have to take them to jail, that takes police off the street for 2-3 hours. It becomes a cycle that is very difficult to get out of.”
Foster highlighted the success of the Family Access Center of Excellence.
“I think we already know that when we put resources at work in the community to address mental health, that they’re effective,” Foster said.
Skala added that he is interested in the interface between police officers and mental health disorders.
“We expect the police department to not only provide public safety to all of our citizens, we also expect them to be kind of psychologists. ...We certainly have a need to expand the situation such that we can provide mental health services along with public safety,” Skala said.
Skala also supported a suggestion by the Mayor’s Task Force that “violence interrupters” could be used before police.
“We can provide mental health services and public safety as a necessary tandem,” Skala said.
Columbia general elections are on April 5, and the last day to register to vote in the election is March 9.
Missourian reporter Brooke Muckerman contributed to this report.