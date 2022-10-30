The Recorder of Deeds is the county official whose office keeps track of land ownership, issues marriage certificates and manages various other records. The current Recorder, Democrat Nora Dietzel, who has held the office since 2015, will be retiring this year, leaving the office open.

Two candidates are running: Republican Shamon Jones and Democrat Bob Nolte. Neither candidate has previously held political office, but both say they will bring other relevant experience from their lives to the job.

Shamon Jones

Shamon Jones
Bob Nolte

Bob Nolte
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you