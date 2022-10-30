The Recorder of Deeds is the county official whose office keeps track of land ownership, issues marriage certificates and manages various other records. The current Recorder, Democrat Nora Dietzel, who has held the office since 2015, will be retiring this year, leaving the office open.
Two candidates are running: Republican Shamon Jones and Democrat Bob Nolte. Neither candidate has previously held political office, but both say they will bring other relevant experience from their lives to the job.
Shamon Jones
Residence: Columbia
Age: 42
Party: Republican
Occupation: FedEx regional solutions consultant.
Education: Associate’s degree in business administration from Columbia College.
Background: Jones is passionate about local Black history and genealogical research.
She presented about her family’s history at this summer’s Juneteenth celebrations, and can trace her lineage in Columbia back six generations.
If elected, she says she would focus on helping people discover and preserve their family and community histories via publicly available tools and information, and on bringing healing to Columbia’s Black community through leadership.
Currently, she is a marketing consultant for FedEx covering the mid-Missouri, Iowa and Arkansas area.
Bob Nolte
Residence: Columbia
Age: 34
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Educational administrator.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history at Binghamton University, master’s degree in educational administration at the University of Southern California.
Background: Nolte was an administrator for MU Athletics’ Compliance Office for almost 10 years, and now hopes to turn that extensive experience to serving a larger population.
He won the Democratic primary for the nomination against two opponents, and his campaign has focused on canvassing and door-to-door voter outreach, with over 5,500 doors knocked leading up to the primary election.
If elected, he says he will work on modernizing the office’s technology, prioritize customer service and support those seeking marriage licenses in Boone County, especially if marriage equality comes under threat.