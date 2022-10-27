Republican Shamon Jones and Democrat Bob Nolte both tell similar stories about how they came to run for Recorder of Deeds: They had the interest, and the opportunity was there.
The Boone County Recorder of Deeds is the county position that keeps track of land ownership deeds, marriage certificates and other assorted documentation. The current recorder, Democrat Nora Dietzel, who has held the office since 2015, will be retiring this year.
Neither Nolte nor Jones have previously held political office.
Nolte worked as an administrator in MU’s athletics compliance department for almost ten years, only resigning to run for office.
“I really wanted to find a way that I could serve a larger population,” Nolte said. “I worked with student-athletes, coaches, administrators, served them for almost ten years. I thought there was probably a way for me to give back a little more.”
Jones, who works for FedEx, says she learned about the position through a friend, who knew about her personal research into her family genealogy and her passion for preserving Columbia’s Black history.
“I love our local Black history,” Jones said. “And my family has a lot of history. There’s a lot of stories from the farming community that people don’t normally get; I would love to be able to teach that. And not just teaching the history but also teaching genealogy and how to trace it.”
Nolte and Jones both say they want to make the information held in the recorder’s office more available to the public. If elected, Jones says she would prioritize making public information and resources more available to people who want to research their family histories.
“A lot of people don’t realize what’s all available,” Jones said. “One of the ideas I would love to do is open up on a Saturday to where it’s open to the community, if they want to research their ancestry, or land, or find out more information about what we actually even do in the office.”
Nolte, who helped with the implementation of multiple new technological systems in his time at MU, says he wants to modernize the office, making documents easier and more accessible to scan and search.
“We need to have these important records be maintained professionally, and we want it done as efficiently as possible,” Nolte said. “People’s largest investment, generally, is their home.”
Jones says her personal interest in her family history was prompted by the loss of several family members over the past three years.
“I have two kids, and both of their dads passed away,” Jones said. “So in order to connect them to society, and try to get them back grounded, I dug a little more into our own family history.”
While Nolte doesn’t have a specific area of interest like Jones does, he says that it’s much more important that the recorder of deeds be competent at all the different areas of the job, including less exciting administrative work.
“I think that’s one aspect of what the office can be used for,” Nolte said. “But I think there’s just so much more on the professional management side; last year the office had 36,000 real estate records recorded. It’s looking at the wider view of what this job is versus the small granular view.”
Jones’ Christian faith is a large part of her life, and she credits it with the fact that she’s running for office at all.
“One single scripture that really calls out to me that I’ve been holding onto is that, ‘We overcome by the blood of the lamb and the word of our testimony,’” Jones said. “The blood of the lamb is Jesus, but the word of our testimony is your stories. If we don’t have those stories, if we don’t know that history and that history gets lost, what strength can we pull from it to move forward?”
Nolte’s campaign thus far has focused on outreach to the community. He says his campaign knocked on more than 5,000 doors in the lead-up to the Democratic primary for the position, which he won against two other candidates.
Nolte also says that in the event that marriage equality comes under threat, he will do what he can to help gay couples seeking marriage licenses.
“I feel very strongly that the government should not restrict who is able to marry whom, in terms of gender,” Nolte said. “I feel it’s important for citizens of Boone County to know that the person they elect recorder will do everything in their power to continue to issue those marriage licenses.”