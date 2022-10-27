Republican Shamon Jones and Democrat Bob Nolte both tell similar stories about how they came to run for Recorder of Deeds: They had the interest, and the opportunity was there.

The Boone County Recorder of Deeds is the county position that keeps track of land ownership deeds, marriage certificates and other assorted documentation. The current recorder, Democrat Nora Dietzel, who has held the office since 2015, will be retiring this year.

