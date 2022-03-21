A number of Missouri politicians called on Eric Greitens to drop out of the U.S. Senate race Monday, with some going as far as saying he should be imprisoned.
This comes after the former Republican governor, who resigned in 2018 amid a scandal involving an extra-marital affair and accusations of blackmail along with another focused on alleged improper use of donor lists, was accused of physical abuse by his ex-wife in court documents released Monday.
Greitens’ attempt at a political comeback sees him running to replace Sen. Roy Blunt. The abuse accusations came to light as part of a custody battle with his ex-wife Sheena Greitens, a former University of Missouri professor now at the University of Texas.
Greitens and supporters defended him as a father and questioned Sheena Greitens’ veracity.
State Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, took to Twitter following the news of abuse accusations.
“Real men don’t abuse their wife,” Rowden wrote. “Real men don’t abuse their children. Eric Greitens is not a real man. He is a fake, failed politician and a terrible human being. Full stop.”
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, the Republican whom Greitens hopes to join representing Missouri in the Senate, called for him to drop out of the race and suggested that he deserved criminal prosecution. Hawley was the state’s attorney general when Greitens was investigated for the sex and donor scandals.
“If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate. It’s time for Eric Greitens to leave this race,” Hawley said in a tweet.
State Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, who serves as minority floor leader in the state House, also criticized Greitens on Twitter.
“Let me repeat myself: Eric Greitens is a liar, an abuser, a fraud, a cheater, a disgrace, and a stain on the state of Missouri. I remain thankful to the strong women who have testified about who Eric Greitens really is: a monster.”
Greitens’ Senate opponents
Nearly all of Greitens’ opponents in the Senate race have called for him to drop out. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Republican who currently represents the 4th Congressional District, released a video calling on him to stop seeking office.
“This is a pattern of criminal behavior that makes Eric unfit to hold any public office,” Hartzler said. “He should drop out of the U.S. Senate race immediately and seek immediate professional help.”
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a Republican who represents the 7th District, said on Twitter, “He is clearly unfit to represent the state of Missouri in the United States Senate. There’s no way he can stay in this race.”
State Sen. Dave Schatz, Republican president pro tem of the state Senate, tweeted that Greitens should “end his campaign immediately.”
Other candidates in the race went a step further, calling for Greitens to be imprisoned.
“These allegations of abuse are disgusting and sickening,” said state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is also seeking the Republican nomination. “As Missouri’s attorney general, I know a predator when I see one, and I have fought for victims every step of the way. The behavior described in this affidavit is cause for Eric Greitens to be in prison, not on the ballot for U.S. Senate. He should end his campaign immediately.”
Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate and St. Louis area lawyer who rose to prominence after pointing firearms at protestors, also called for Greitens to leave the race.
“Clearly Eric deserves to be in jail more than helping to lead our country,” McCloskey said in a statement.
Lucas Kunce, a Democrat in the race, also called for Greitens imprisonment in a number of tweets.
“Eric Greitens doesn’t belong in the U.S. Senate. He belongs in prison.” One tweet read. Kunce went on to tweet that he agreed with Hartzler and Hawley on the issue. “He’s a criminal. That matters more than party.”
Scott Sifton, another Democrat candidate and a former state representative, offered a promise to his supporters, and later released a statement calling for Greitens to step down.
“I’m going to make sure this man never represents Missouri in the U.S. Senate.” Sifton tweeted.
Greitens responds
In response to the affidavit and calls for him to step down, Greitens released a statement defending his record as a father.
“Being a father is the joy of my life and my single most important responsibility,” he wrote. “I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations.”
Gary Stamper, a Columbia based attorney who represents Greitens, defended his client in a statement.
“The recent filing confirms the wisdom of Mark Twain, ‘A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,’” he said. “The only audience that matters now is the judge who approved the parties’ agreement and has the power to change it.”
Dylan Johnson, Greitens’ campaign manager, released a statement calling Greitens a “great Dad.”
“His ex-wife is engaged in a last-ditch attempt to vindictively destroy her ex-husband,” Johnson said. “This attack is nothing more than a sad attempt to force a father to yield custody of his children to a deranged individual.”
The Republican and Democratic primaries for the U.S. Senate race will take place on Aug. 2, and the general election will be on November 8.