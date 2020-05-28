Four candidates are running for three spots on the seven-member Columbia School Board. The election, slated for April 7, was rescheduled for June 2 because of COVID-19.
Paul Cushing, who was first elected to the board in 2014, is not seeking reelection. Both Jonathan Sessions and Helen Wade are incumbents. David Seamon and Chris Horn have not served on the board.
Click on their names for a longer profile.
Age: 37.
Occupation: Owner of Gravity, a local technology support business.
Ties to the district: Graduate of Hickman High School.
Reason for running: Wants to ensure more opportunities for students post-high school and continue giving back to the community that raised him.
Best way to contact: jonathan@jonathansessions.com or on Facebook at Sessions for School Board.
Age: 35.
Occupation: Reinsurance manager at Shelter Insurance.
Ties to the district: Wife Amanda Horn teaches at Ridgeway Elementary School. He has three children.
Reason for running: Attended a leadership conference with Jonathan Sessions and saw that he could make a difference with the time and resources he had.
Best way to contact: c.r.horn21@gmail.com or on Facebook at Chris Horn for School Board.
Age: 44.
Occupation: Family law attorney, partner and owner at Harper, Evans, Wade & Netemeyer.
Ties to the district: Daughter Nora attends Rock Bridge High School.
Reason for running: Wants to further communication from the board to parents and students and solve the board's problems practically.
Best way to contact: hwade@lawmissouri.com.
Age: 31.
Occupation: Operations manager at Scholastic.
Ties to the district: Attended Rock Bridge High School for three years; two of three children attend district schools. His wife, Nicole, also attended Rock Bridge.
Reason for running: His father died before his senior year of high school, the same year he became a father of his first child. He said he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for help given by Rock Bridge teachers and counselors. He wants to give back to the community that helped him finish high school, as well as ensure current students have the same opportunities he did.
Best way to contact: davideseamon@gmail.com.