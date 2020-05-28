What's the job?

How many seats? The four candidates are vying for three spots.

Is it paid? The Columbia School Board is a volunteer board.

How long are terms? The members' terms are up every three years.

What do board members do? The seven members make hiring and policy decisions for Columbia Public Schools. They work with the district administration but are ultimately the voting members for these decisions.

When do they meet? The board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month. Board members meet in smaller committee sessions throughout the month and at a monthly morning work session.