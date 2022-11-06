One of the most powerful positions in county government is on next week’s ballot, but candidates and officials agree most residents don’t understand the role.
The Boone County presiding commissioner job is up for grabs after Commissioner Dan Atwill decided to retire after holding it for over a decade. The presiding commissioner represents the whole county on a board of three commissioners. The other two represent the north and south areas of the county.
The board oversees the county’s budget, policies and departmental operations.
Atwill said it is well known that most residents don’t know what the commission does.
“It’s just that a lot of things are done that people sort of take for granted,” Atwill said. “Like the fact that we have a sheriff’s department and it has employees and they all get paid and they are eligible for benefits of one kind or another. And the same is true with every office.”
He said much of the job is working behind the scenes to keep all the county operations functioning.
“That’s a tremendous job,” he said. “But again, it’s not a glamorous role or glamorous job to do that.”
Atwill compared the job and other county roles to running a Major League Baseball facility; he said someone has to sweep the stands, make the food, collect tickets and keep everyone safe.
“We’re always preparing the field so that people other than county employees can hit home runs.”
Atwill said the goal is for the county to be successful, and that requires behind-the-scenes work to make sure someone is taking care of the basics — good roads, law enforcement and keeping proper records.
Commissioner Janet Thompson, who represents the northern district, said that she has had to explain to community members what the commission does every time she runs for office — something she’s done successfully three times.
Democratic candidate Kip Kendrick said sometimes when he knocks on doors — even in areas with high voter turnout — people do not know what the commissioners are responsible for. He said he has had to refine his messaging slightly to help people understand what they do.
Final weeks of campaigning
In the final week of the campaign, Kendrick said he was doing what he has been doing since the summer: knocking on doors.
With his team of interns, they surpassed their goal of knocking on 45,000 doors, with thousands of doors knocked in the last few weeks.
The former state representative said that if elected, he would continue to try to increase involvement, understanding and engagement with the county government process.
Kendrick has campaigned with priorities like raising county employee wages to help address workforce issues and allocating the county’s $35 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Republican Connie Leipard, who owns Quality Drywall Construction, said she that she has focused on contacting as many voters as possible in the final week, whether it be through meet-and-greets or door-knocking. She said she also made a point to reach out to the volunteers and boards that serve the county.
Leipard is running as a non-politician who wants to address workforce shortages in the county, specifically with first responders. As someone with a career in construction, she is also focused on infrastructure and ensuring city, county and state agencies work together efficiently.
Anthony Lupo, the chair of the Boone County Republican Central Committee, said that they have been supporting all local Republicans. He said Republicans have been becoming more competitive in local races recently and he is enthusiastic about Leipard’s chances.
Lupo said she is qualified and would love to see her win the seat.
Throughout the campaign, Leipard said it has been a joy to get to know more people throughout the community, and she has made some life-long friends.