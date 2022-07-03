An opportunity to elect a new presiding commissioner and a runoff election for the Third Ward seat on the Columbia City Council are among races to watch in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Three candidates are running for presiding commissioner, the at-large representative for the county on the Boone County Commission.
Kip Kendrick is the only candidate running as a Democrat. He is chief of staff for state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, and previously served for five years as the state representative for the 45th District.
Two Republicans are running. Connie M. Leipard is the owner of Quality Drywall Construction and parliamentarian of the National Association of Women in Construction.
Fellow Republican candidate James Pounds is with James Pounds Construction.
Four candidates are running for recorder of deeds. The recorder of deeds handles real estate, marriage and other licenses.
Three candidates are Democrats. Shannon Martin has been the deputy recorder of deeds since 2018. Bob Nolte resigned as director of compliance in MU’s Athletics Compliance Office, which ensures MU sports are following NCAA regulations, to run for recorder of deeds. Nick Knoth holds leadership roles in the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and MU Extension Council of Boone County.
Shamon Jones is the only Republican running — she is a regional solutions consultant for FedEx and will face the Democratic nominee in November’s general election.
In a runoff election for voters in Columbia, Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala is defending his seat against Roy Lovelady, who tied with him in the April 5 general election. Skala has held the seat for 12 of the last 15 years.
Roger Johnson, a Democrat, is running unopposed for prosecuting attorney. The office was left vacant when former Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight died in June.
Finally, two Democrats are running for associate circuit judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit of Missouri’s Division X, which hears family law matters. Angela Peterson is an attorney for the Columbia Family Law Group, and Kayla I. Jackson-Williams is an associate attorney at Columbia law firm Rogers | Ehrhardt. Incumbent Leslie Schneider is not seeking re-election.
Voters must register to vote in Boone County by Wednesday to be eligible for the primary, said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon..
Lennon said voters can only request an absentee ballot with reason, such as absence from Boone County on Election Day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is July 20, and the deadline in-person is Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Primary elections in Missouri are open, which means a voter does not have to register with a party to vote; however, a voter can only vote in one party’s primary.
The office of county treasurer will not be on the ballot until the Nov. 8 general election. Former County Treasurer Tom Darrough stepped down from his office in January. Dustin Stanton, appointed to finish Darrough’s term, said he will run in the general election as a Republican.
Other candidates running unopposed in their primaries:
- Jason Gibson, county auditor (R)
- Kyle Rieman, county auditor (D)
- Jeff Harris, Circuit 13 Division II circuit judge (D)
- Kimberly Shaw, Circuit 13 Division V associate circuit judge (D)
- Tracy Z. Gonzalez, Circuit 13 Division IX associate circuit judge (D)
- Stephanie Morrell, Circuit 13 Division XI associate circuit judge (D)
- Brianna Lennon, county clerk (D)
- Christy Blakemore, clerk of the circuit court (D)
- Brian C. McCollum, collector of revenue (D)