The Boone County Commission officially approved the county's Proposition 1 at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. The use tax, also known as a "Wayfair tax," will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The countywide ballot measure passed 54% to 46% on the April 5 ballot . Similarly, Columbia's Proposition 1 was approved by city voters, 58% to 42%.
Missouri was the last state with a sales tax to pass legislation implementing a "Wayfair tax" following the Supreme Court's decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., which found that states could impose taxes on purchases from out-of-state vendors. The state's legislation was signed into law last June.
The tax is charged to those purchasing online from companies located outside Missouri at the same rate as the local sales tax. The passage and implementation of the use tax was seen as a victory for local business owners.
"It really does support our local businesses," said Matt McCormick, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce president. "It supports them, especially in the retail industry, to help level the playing field for them against online retailers."
Dave Griggs, a local business owner and co-chair of the county Prop 1 campaign, said that he experienced firsthand the problem of this gap between local and online retailers.
"As a guy that has owned and operated a flooring business for almost 45 years in Boone County," he said, "it was always very frustrating to have potential customers come in and shop at our samples and then order stuff online because they could save 8% or 10%."
Griggs, who previously served as a Boone County commissioner, said that the revenue from the tax will help fund county services.
"This certainly will provide some cushion to the county even though it's still nine months away," he said. "But it will certainly enable the county to continue to do all the good things that it does."
District I Commissioner Justin Aldred also emphasized the importance of these funds for the county budget, saying that he felt relieved that Proposition 1 passed.
"We are faced with escalating costs as our revenue remains the same and I want to be able to pay a good wage to Boone County workers," he said. "The system, as we had it, needed to be changed, and we had the threat of declining revenue as more people shopped online and a use tax wasn't collected. So I feel that we have averted a crisis today."
District II Commissioner Janet Thompson said she was excited for the possibilities this will open up for the county.
"It's so wonderful to see that this got passed, and passed decisively," she said. "I keep thinking about the long term benefits to our community."
Thompson said that meeting with other county commissioners from around the state often reminded her of the positive impact use taxes have in communities and the absence of one in Boone County.
"It was like our county was missing out on that revenue that could help make a difference in people's lives," she said. "So, it's just exciting to say it's finally in place and in January it can be collected, and we'll be able to say, 'let's make a difference.'"