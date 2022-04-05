Proposition 1 was approved by voters in Columbia and Boone County but failed to pass in Ashland.
The proposition will implement a local use tax on all out-of-state, typically online, purchases made by local residents. The proposition was split into three separate ballot questions: one for Columbia voters, one for all Boone County voters and one for Ashland voters.
The Columbia proposition passed with 11,289 votes in favor and 8,282 against. The Boone County proposition passed with 15,278 votes in favor and 13,157 against. The Ashland proposition failed with 453 votes in favor and 537 against.
The use tax, also known as the "Wayfair tax," has appeared on the ballot in Boone County before but never passed, most recently being narrowly defeated in 2017.
The "Wayfair tax" gets its name from the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., which decided that state and local governments could impose a use tax on purchases made outside of their jurisdiction by residents within their jurisdiction.
The state legislature passed a use tax last June, which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The use tax in Columbia and Boone County will also take effect on that date.
The city of Columbia expects to collect an additional $5.6 million in annual revenue from the tax. This could fund the hiring of eight new police officers and seven new firefighters, in addition to funding the maintenance and repairs of 15 lane miles of road and 30 blocks of sidewalk annually, according to an information guide released by the city.
Similarly, Boone County will use the revenue from the tax for public safety and infrastructure, said Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson.
While Ashland's city use tax did not pass, Ashland residents will still have to pay the state and county use taxes when they go into effect. This would be the same rate residents in unincorporated Boone County would pay.
Thompson, who helped lead the charge for Proposition 1, said she is excited voters chose to pass the measure.
"I am thrilled for Boone County and for the city of Columbia," she said.
She was disappointed Proposition 1 failed in Ashland, but she said its passage in Columbia and the county would help "stop the bleed" of missed tax revenue.
The use tax was also seen as a win for local businesses, as online purchases will now be taxed at the same rate as in-store purchases .
"It really hit home this morning, going over to McAdams' Limited and seeing the hope in their faces that this would help their business," Thompson said. "And they're one of those businesses that if you need something as a community member, they say, 'How can we help?'"
Thompson said these local businesses are an essential part of the community.
"That's the essence of those brick and mortar businesses," she said. "They're a part of this community, and so we need to sustain them in every possible way."