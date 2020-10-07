Boone County candidates running for state representative and senator seats had the chance to convince Missouri residents to vote for them Nov. 3 during a virtual forum Tuesday evening. A major topic of discussion — how they think the county should be responding to the pandemic.
Boone County candidates discussed policy and issues in a virtual election forum Tuesday evening. As the election draws near, the incumbents in Boone County’s local races were allowed the chance to cite their records, while candidates wishing to unseat them share their visions of how the role of state government should look.
The contests included candidates running for Representative Districts 44, 47 and 50, and Senate District 19. The event was cosponsored by the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County.
Invitations to candidates for this forum went out in August, but Representative Cheri Toalson Reisch of House District 44 and Sara Walsh of House District 50 opted out of participating in the forum.
Walsh and Reisch’s absence meant that their opponents Kari Chesney and Jacque Sample did not participate in a formal debate but were able to speak about their policies.
Sample, who has been an occupational therapist for the last 20 years, is running against Reisch. She decided to run because she realized, as a frontline health care worker, that more health care workers need to be a part of policy making because health care workers know what is happening on the ground.
In regards to COVID-19, she says she would have acted very differently than those currently in office. She is in favor of a statewide mask mandate, stating, “the mask has become political. It has become Democrat and Republican, when it should be your health and my health.”
Chesney, who is running against Walsh, also cited public health as one of her primary motivators for running for office. She said she is a strong advocate for Medicaid expansion and intends to increase funding for COVID-19 resources to strengthen healthcare in the state.
She strongly opposes SB 391, which passed the legislature in 2019 and limits local control of agriculture. She said she plans to reinstate local control in Missouri’s agriculture industry if elected.
The pandemic response was also a major topic in the debate for the 47th house district seat.
Democratic candidate Adrian Plank is running against Republican incumbent Chuck Basye for the 47th house district. Plank, touting a progressive platform, hopes to beat Basye in his quest to secure a fourth and final term.
Basye said his mother’s recent hospitalization from complications of COVID-19 had helped him appreciate the virus’ danger of the virus but he maintains that the government in Boone County has exerted too much control in its response to the pandemic.