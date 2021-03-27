Jim Meyer at a glance

Jim Meyer

104 Sea Eagle Drive

AGE: 52

OCCUPATION: Real estate broker, retired Army National Guard officer. Meyer and his wife, Lisa Meyer, co-own MeyerWorks, LLC.

EDUCATION: Bachelor of arts degree in geography from MU, 1991; master's degree in business administration, Webster University, 2010

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://jimmeyerward2.com

OTHER RELEVANT BACKGROUND: Served for more than 33 years in the Missouri Army National Guard and the Army Reserve, where he began as a private and retired in 2020 with the rank of colonel; more than nine years of active duty service, including two deployments and three state emergency duty events; firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Boone County Fire Protection District firefighter, 1994-98; founding member of Missouri Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One; election poll worker for Boone County, November 2020; co-chair with Lisa Meyer of the 2018 Heart of Missouri United Way Annual Campaign; board member for the Columbia Northwest Rotary Club and the Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America; Extra Mile Coach for Love, INC.; past president of the Fairway Meadows Improvement and Betterment Association; member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce; president of the Columbia Board of REALTORS© in 2017 and an active member of its leadership team from 2015 through 2019. The Meyers have two dogs, Sammy and Suzi, and their cat, Boots. They enjoy running, bicycling, swimming, reading, picking up litter and other volunteering.