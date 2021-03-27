Rain beats down on the muddy soil as 53-year-old Jim Meyer stands on the back porch of his grandparents’ quaint family farmhouse in Prairie Home, surrounded by sparsely-leafed trees, an archaic smokehouse, a small rickety wooden shack and, in the distance, a large white barn.
Meyer dons a camouflage drawstring bucket hat he got during his time in the military. He's also wearing what he calls his daily uniform: a plain white shirt and a pair of khakis, topped off with a sturdy brown leather jacket to ward off the rain.
"This is the place that has the most sentimental value to me," Meyer said of the farm. "This is the psychic core of who I am. This farm is really where my heart is."
Built in 1919, the farm has been in the Meyer family for 86 years and comprises a little over 120 acres.
"From third grade on, I lived in Columbia, but I had my grandma and grandpa out here who I was very close to," Meyer said. "I had a lot of the rural experience and the freedom and stability that brings, so I kind of had the best of all worlds."
Meyer is many things to those who know him: a dedicated veteran, a devoted husband, a former firefighter, a sharp businessman and Realtor, and a supportive colleague. Now he's added another role: candidate for the Second Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. His opponents in the April 6 election are Bill Weitkemper and Andrea Waner.
Jim Meyer's wife, Lisa Meyer, said her husband is "really a white shirt, khaki pants kind of guy," not one to boast, cut corners or give someone the runaround. He campaigns in a sincere, understated manner that some might interpret as unexciting.
"I think Jim’s a very intelligent guy, but he's also a humble guy," said George Acree, a long-time friend who, like Meyer, rose to the rank of colonel in the military. "I think sometimes people may see his humility as being that he's not confident. I think it’s easy to misread that."
Meyer's family settled into Columbia for good in 1977. He remembers biking from his childhood home on Hardin Street to Rock Bottom Books and Comics downtown and later grabbing lunch at the North Village Sub Shop, which was on Walnut Street back then. Rock Bottom is where he got his first job, until he was fired.
"I was 14, and the owner hired me because I’d been coming there for years, playing in the backroom and buying comic books and books and things," Meyer said.
His boss soon figured out that labor laws had changed and had to let him go because it was illegal to have 14-year-old workers.
Meyer grew up in a small brick house on Hardin Street. He recalls having to fish his cats out of the tall tree that still stands in the front yard of the house.
"One time I was coming home from school, and I heard one of our cats yowling from the end of the block. As I got closer, I realized he had gotten up too high where he didn’t feel comfortable backing down," Meyer said. "There were three or four birds circling around that would dive down and peck him on the head, so I had to climb up the tree and help him get down."
Meyer also remembers sleepovers with friends, but there also are painful memories of his mother's battle with prescription drug addiction.
"There were several times where I’d come home from school and she’d be passed out or something like that, so that was tough to walk in and find," he said.
Meyer said he has fond memories of his mother from his childhood. She was bright and strong and often helped him with homework, but her battle with addiction was difficult, and ultimately led to her death in 1996. He lost his mother when he was in his 20s.
"She moved away when I was a senior in high school, so I would visit her," he said. "I really wasn’t able to keep much of a relationship with her."
Meyer said everyone has to overcome difficulties in life, and his mother's death was what he and his brother had to endure.
"We talk about people being privileged in various ways, but I think everybody has both positive and negative aspects of life that they experience, and sometimes, the negative ones make you stronger in ways you don’t realize."
Meyer also had to deal with the separation his military service caused between him and his wife, whom he married in 2003. They made sure to find things to share with one another and to discuss while they were apart.
"What we did, in addition to Skype, is we made sure we had shared experiences, so we read some of the same books and watched the same movies," Lisa explains. "We talked about them and shared with one another things outside of the household and what was going on in Kosovo."
The couple’s biggest hardship, however, came when Lisa Meyer was diagnosed with cancer while he was at the Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
"We held in there," Lisa Meyer said. "You can tell a lot about a person by the way they act when their spouse is sick, and Jim was there."
The couple persevered through Lisa’s illness and she eventually beat cancer for good.
Meyer spent nearly 34 years in the military. Kosovo was his favorite deployment. He enjoyed the deep history of the southeastern European republic, and the medieval ruins and remains of the Roman empire fascinated him.
"I was there for a year, so I got really versed in local culture," he said. "I’m a history buff, and that area of the world has been the crossroads of empires for centuries."
Meyer was well respected for the decisions he made as a colonel, Acree said, adding that Meyer demonstrated compassion and kindness as a task force commander and considered the needs of his soldiers.
"I was a battalion commander, and some of my folks were serving underneath the task force that Jim had. A soldier in that task force had a family issue, and they needed to get back and be with their family — a hardship," Acree said. "I reached out to his command, Jim got on the phone with me and said 'of course we’ll let him go.' That gave me the impression that Jim’s a good guy, because I’ve seen other people fight that."
Business owners Larkellen Krehbiel and William "Mac" McBride said Meyer is a man of true integrity and generosity.
"Before COVID, (the Meyers) had these really cool networking lunches where they would have all these small business owners," said Krehbiel, who has known the Meyers for about eight years. "They hosted the lunch, for crying out loud. They didn’t even have us pay. They had all kinds of small business owners there, and they did it about four times a year."
The Meyers said they can’t wait to be able to throw the lunches again.
Acree believes Meyer's caring nature would make him an excellent council member. Meyer said one of the main reasons he wants to run is to provide some philosophical balance on the council. He believes it needs a conservative voice.
"I think that one issue the City council has is a lack of intellectual diversity," Meyer said. "I’d like to bring some balance back to the City Council along with a new perspective and way of approaching issues."