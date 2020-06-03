Final municipal election results Tuesday showed a voter turnout of 11.87% — slightly lower than the last time for similar elections.
With all 46 precincts reporting and 113,984 registered voters this year, 13,525 ballots were cast .
This voter turnout percentage is slightly lower than that in 2017, which was 11.93%, according to the Boone County election results archives. That was also a year in which the same Columbia City Council races were on the ballot.
Absentee ballots numbered 3,656, a significant increase from past elections thanks to special provisions allowing voters to claim health reasons related to COVID-19 in seeking an absentee ballot.
Despite the low turnout rate, County Clerk Brianna Lennon says she isn’t too concerned.
“Local elections are generally lower turnout; although, I would always love for it to be higher,” Lennon said in an e-mail.