Attorney Dan Viets hangs a sign with Rachel Bragg

Attorney Dan Viets and High Profile Dispensary assistant manager Rachel Bragg hang up a “Missouri NORML” sign at Grand Cru. in Columbia. Viets has led Mid-Mo NORML, or the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, through both the 2018 campaign to legalize medical marijuana and this year’s campaign to legalize the drug recreationally.

 Amy Schaffer/Missourian

The recreational marijuana amendment in Missouri passed with 53% voter approval.

Amendment 3 legalizes recreational marijuana four years after Missouri voters approved medical marijuana sales. People over 21 will be able to purchase cannabis legally with a 6% state tax in effect. 

