The fate of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri moved close to victory late Tuesday.

As of midnight Tuesday, Missouri Amendment 3 was poised for victory with 53.3% of voters in favor of Amendment 3 with 87% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you