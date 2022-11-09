Attorney Dan Viets hangs a sign with Rachel Bragg

Attorney Dan Viets and High Profile Dispensary assistant manager Rachel Bragg hang up a “Missouri NORML” sign at Grand Cru. in Columbia. Viets has led Mid-Mo NORML, or the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, through both the 2018 campaign to legalize medical marijuana and this year’s campaign to legalize the drug recreationally.

 Amy Schaffer/Missourian

Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country.

The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you