Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country.
The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use.
Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization proposals in Tuesday's elections. A similar initiative went before voters in South Dakota, but early Wednesday it was too early to call.
The recreational marijuana amendment in Missouri passed with 53% voter approval.
Amendment 3 legalizes recreational marijuana four years after Missouri voters approved medical marijuana sales. People over 21 will be able to purchase cannabis legally with a 6% state tax in effect.
The mood was nervy early Tuesday evening at a pro-Amendment 3 watch party at the Grand Cru Restaurant in Columbia, as early vote counts signaled defeat. Votes for passing the amendment steadily increased through the night.
John Payne, campaign director for the pro-cannabis committee Legal Missouri 2022, said he expected the lead to stretch in favor of approval through the night based on liberal leaning of precincts that had yet to report as of 10:30 p.m. He said a victory would amount to a “seismic change” in crime policy within the state.
“This is the most important criminal justice reform that has ever been passed by the voters of the state of Missouri,” he said. “It’s a new world for the state.”
State analysts estimate legalization will initially generate $7.9 million in revenues and rise to at least $40.8 million annually. That figure implies the market could make approximately $680 million in gross revenue per year.
The amendment also expunges the records of those convicted of nonviolent cannabis-related charges in the past. Residents currently serving time in prison for state-level marijuana crimes can appeal to have their sentences vacated.
Several Democrats and organizations that are in favor of legalization opposed the amendment, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove and advocacy groups ShowMe Canna-Freedom and Pro-Choice Missouri.
They argued Amendment 3 doesn’t do enough to help communities hurt by anti-cannabis policies in the past. In particular, opponents claimed the lottery system for issuing new business licenses and the 144 so-called “micro-licenses” set aside for entrepreneurs from disadvantaged groups isn’t enough to compete against already-established medical dispensary operators in the state.
Other groups, such as the Missouri Catholic Conference and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, opposed the amendment because of cannabis legalization itself.
Lance Lenau, secretary of the pro-cannabis group NORML Missouri, was “cautiously optimistic, but excited” of victory at 10:30 p.m. He joined the legalization effort six years ago, collecting signatures for medical marijuana support in part to get treatment as an HIV-positive person.
“I realized that this is a huge waste of taxpayer money and clogs up the system for jails and courthouses,” he said. “This is going to solve a lot of problems by freeing up those resources to be dedicated to other places.”
Existing medical dispensaries can apply beginning in December to change their licenses to sell both medical and recreational cannabis. Customers can start buying recreationally once those license changes are approved.
Startup dispensaries and cultivators will need to tap funding sources outside of the traditional banking system to begin the process of opening.
While Amendment 3 legalizes cannabis in Missouri, the drug remains listed as a Schedule I substance at the federal level. That designation and the anti-money laundering regulations surrounding it means just a handful of financial institutions will risk lending credit to cannabusinesses.
Existing dispensary owners acknowledge that starting any type of business is difficult, but they expect owners with microlicenses hold their own against established players. Nevil Patel, CEO of Shangri-La Dispensaries, said most of the state will have access to recreational cannabis within a short radius and with good prices.
“You can call them micro, but they’re still very capable of running a very good business and to compete against the so-called larger businesses,” said Patel, whose firm operates three medical dispensaries in Columbia and Jefferson City.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.