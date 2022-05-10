The final reports for last month's April 5 election for mayor, Third and Fourth Wards of City Council and Columbia School Board were required to be submitted one month after the election.
The final report details final expenditures or donations that took place in the last eight days before the election and any expenditures that took place in the days after.
Mayoral race
Barbara Buffaloe, who won the mayoral race, reported raising $203 in that period, bringing the total money her campaign raised to $85,020 by the end of the election.
Her campaign also spent $6,517 in that period, bringing the campaign's total expenditures to $53,448. The largest payment was to Karlee Seek LLC for campaign management. The campaign paid the company, in aggregate, $9,869.
Randy Minchew's campaign reported raising $2,691 in their final April quarterly report bringing the campaign total to $87,605. The Missouri Ethics Commission listed an April quarterly report for the Minchew campaign but did not show that a "30 Day After General Municipal Election - 4/5/2022" had been submitted.
The campaign also spent $20,022, with $306 coming from in-kind expenditures, in the final days of the election. The campaign spent $67,110 overall. More than $18,000 of their expenditures in the final period went to advertising.
David Seamon's campaign reported receiving $110 in the last period, bringing the campaign total to $18,219.
The campaign spent $2,149 in the last period, bringing the total expenditures made by the campaign to $9,309. The campaign also showed that $1,573 were under "other disbursements" as funds used for paying loans. The campaign's expenditures included $1,150 to Facebook for digital ads, $380 for food at Shakespeare's Pizza and $500 to Emily Gustafson, a campaign worker.
Tanya Heath's campaign filed for termination on April 18. It received $121 in the final period. The campaign reported $17 from in-kind contributions and $4 as a business card rebate. The campaign raised a total of $5,157 during its operation.
The campaign spent $700 in the final period, bringing its total expenditures to $4,167. In the final period, $50 went to WIX for the campaign's website and $650 went to Adrienne Luther for design.
The form also listed a section for the schedule of repayment to the campaign. Heath listed three payments totaling $3,675 under her own name, dated to April 18. One payment of $50, scheduled on the same day, was listed only as bankcard. Two previous payments on April 1, totaling $628, were also listed as bankcard.
Third Ward council race
Roy Lovelady, whose tie with Karl Skala in the April 5 election has forced a special election in August, reported $375 in contributions in the final period of the election. Total contributions received came to $7,630.
The campaign spent $466 in the same period, bringing its total expenditures to $5,215. The bulk of expenditures in the last period was in $300 to 360 CoMo LLC for advertisements and printing.
The Skala campaign raised $911 in the last period, bringing the total raised to $9,152.
In the same period, the campaign spent $150, bringing total expenditures to $5,979. The entire sum of the campaign's expenditures in that period went to an advertisement with the NAACP Freedom Fund dated April 19.
Fourth Ward council race
Nick Foster, who won the Fourth Ward race, received $3,311 in the final days of the campaign, bringing total contributions to $24,331. Foster initially submitted a report in mid-April, but submitted an amended report on May 4 to account for newer contributions and list other expenditures.
The campaign spent $2,389 in the final period, bringing total expenditures to $15,671. Of the expenditures in this period $750 were marked as loan payments or payments made by credit card. The campaign spent $462 on ads with Facebook. The campaign spent $704 on its watch party, which took place at Broadway Brewery.
LV Creative was paid $250 for video production and 360 CoMo LLC was given $300 for web services. Foster also spent $500 on newspaper ads with the Columbia Daily Tribune.
The campaign also reported a miscellaneous disbursement of $500. The campaign reported that the donation came from Greenwing Development and was returned as soon as they realized the donation came from an LLC and could not be accepted.
Erica Pefferman's campaign reported $611 in the final period. The campaign's total contributions came to $24,425.
The campaign spent $2,424 in the last period for an overall total of $23,400 during its operation. In the last period, $1,757 went to the Doubletree Hotel for watch party services. Columbia Marketing Group was paid $438 for graphic design and email services. The rest of the campaign's disbursements cost less than $100 each.
Under miscellaneous contributions, the campaign listed $461 as a refund on previously paid expenses for postage.
School Board race
Blake Willoughby, who won one of the two School Board seats for Columbia Public School District, raised $125 according to the campaign's final report. This brought its total to $4,325.
In the same period the campaign spent $1,249 bringing its total expenditures to $4,093.
The largest expenditure in the last report was $459 paid to Sarah Catlin as a campaign worker; throughout the campaign it paid Catlin $643.
Suzette Waters, who also won a seat on the School Board, raised $850 in the last period. The campaign raised a total of $9,490.
In the same period the campaign spent $1,650. The campaign spent $7,853 overall. The expenditures this period went to campaign workers, food and drink, gifts for volunteers, signs and advertising.
Andrea Lisenby raised $1,600 in the same period. The campaign totaled $14,680 in funds raised.
It spent $13,988 in that period, bringing the campaign's total expenditures to $21,075. The campaign spent over $10,000 on advertising with Palm Strategic Group LLC. The campaign also paid $2,333 to Brian Alphin for social media.
Adam Burks received $2,081 in the last period. All of this money came from miscellaneous receipts. An addendum stated that $2,000 came from the return of stamps and $81 went to a return of supplies.
The campaign spent $8,184 in the last period. Its total expenditures came to $21,586.
Under miscellaneous disbursements, the filing listed $500 as a reimbursement of startup funds to Burks. Its largest expenditure was $2,468. This money went to Palm Strategic for a campaign manager. Alphin was also paid $2,261 for social media design and management. Celeste Creative was paid $1,775 for marketing design.