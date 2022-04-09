The Courtyard by Marriott’s event space was decorated with campaign signs, banners, cardboard cutouts of Ronald Reagan and ‘Make America Great Again hats’ worn by Republican attendees.
Republican candidates for the upcoming August primary races attended and spoke at the annual Lincoln Days banquet Friday evening, hosted by the Boone County Republican Central Committee.
Three of the 21 Republican Senate candidates on the ballot attended, including frontrunner Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville,, Congressman Billy Long, R- Springfield, and Mark McCloskey.
Hartzler, who has represented Missouri’s 4th District since 2011, thanked the room for the privilege to represent Boone County.
“It is so good to be home and to be with you all tonight, (a) group of patriots are fired up and ready to take back our country honorably,” Hartzler said in her opening remarks, which resulted in an eruption of applause.
She spoke about local issues she has combatted such as the 2017 Supreme Court case Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia Inc. v. Comer, which ruled that religious entities cannot be denied publicly available federal funds for various things. She also spoke on a bill she wrote and was signed into law, clarifying that every volunteer, including those who work for the federal government, can serve on urban rescue task forces.
”America is in crisis. And we need someone from day one who has a track record of conservative leadership in Washington, who’s ready to take the helm and get things done to stop this trainwreck and turn things around,” Hartzler said.
Long, from Missouri’s 7th Congressional District, said anyone who knows him, knows that he’s the same person in private as he is on a stage. Long spoke about his relationship with Donald Trump and the recent statement Trump had to say about Long.
The statement read: “Have the great people of Missouri been considering the big, loud, and proud personality of Congressman Billy Long for the Senate? Do they appreciate what they have in him, a warrior and the first major political leader to say, ‘You better get on the Trump train, it’s leaving the station?’”
Long said he is running to advocate for conservative values and to focus on fixing issues and policies of the Biden administration.
The final Senate candidate who spoke was McCloskey, the personal injury lawyer from St. Louis who gained national attention in 2020 after he and his wife brandished firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters outside of their home.
He worked for the Trump campaign after the events that gained him notoriety, he said. He and his wife attended tours and campaigns for Trump throughout the Midwest.
“This country is at war. We’re in a battle for our culture,” he said. “We’re in a battle for our basic Christian traditional family values.”
Candidates running for state auditor, Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, Chuck Bayse’s, R-Rocheport, seat in the Missouri House, Boone County Commission, and Recorder of Deeds also spoke at the event Friday evening.